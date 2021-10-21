🔊 Listen to this

MESHOPPEN — Nick Hockenbury and his Lake-Lehman teammates helped make sure the entire day did not belong to Crestwood during Wednesday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Cross Country Coaches Ed Narkiewicz Championship Meet.

With Molly DeMarzo’s third title in four years – to go along with a second-place finish last year – leading the way, Crestwood left the Wyoming County Fairgrounds course with plenty of accolades.

The Crestwood program won all four of the conference meet team titles – varsity and junior high, boys and girls.

The Comets used the meet for the scoring of three make-up duals for each varsity team from regular-season postponements to complete an unbeaten regular season for the girls team at 16-0 and hold on to a share of first place in boys.

Crestwood even added one of the two individual junior high titles with Mason Staude winning the girls race.

But Lake-Lehman had some celebrating to do, too.

The Black Knights edged rival Dallas, 27-28, using dual meet scoring from Wednesday’s results to pick up three wins in make-up meets and wind up matching Crestwood’s 15-1 record for the best among WVC boys teams.

Hockenbury won his title and Betsy Digiovanni added the junior high girls title.

DeMarzo was pushed by Dallas freshman Madison Hedglin, who was still running by her side with about a half-mile left in the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) race. In a draining race that left her feeling ill when it was over, DeMarzo broke away late to win by 14 seconds in 19:25.

Hockenbury took a different approach to his 18-second win in 16:47.

“I knew I was going to go out hard and I knew I was going to take the lead from the beginning,” Hockenbury said. “I didn’t plan on giving it up at any time.”

It was not long into the race that Hockenbury knew things would work out in his favor.

“I felt good,” Hockenbury said. “Sometimes you just know right off the start.”

DeMarzo led a team title last year in the only time she was ever beaten individually in WVC competition. Last week, she completed four years of finishing first in every regular-season cluster meet in her four-year career.

Although it was taxing on a warm, sunny afternoon on the revised – and, probably, more difficult – Wyoming County Fairgrounds course, DeMarzo was back to winning as an individual as well as leading her team to dual titles.

“I didn’t want to end up how I did last year,” DeMarzo said. “I wanted to come out and get that win. (Hedglin) obviously wanted to win, too.

“It’s good to be pushed like that.”

After Hedglin, Crestwood added the third and fourth finishers – Maggie Kozich and Ella Novelli – to win the team title easily, 29-68, over Holy Redeemer.

The boys margins were much narrower.

Crestwood edged Holy Redeemer, 64-68, for the team title.

Dallas beat Lake-Lehman, 86-87, out of third place in the conference scoring, where placement against all teams is considered, but the Black Knights were better when just those teams were considered, getting two runners in before anyone from the Mountaineers and coming out one point ahead.

ED NARKIEWICZ WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE COACHES MEET

(at Wyoming County Fairgrounds)

(3.1 miles varsity, 1.8 miles junior high)

Boys Conference Meet Team Scoring

1, Crestwood (Cr) 64; 2, Holy Redeemer (HR) 68; 3, Dallas (D) 86; 4, Lake-Lehman (LL) 87; 5, Berwick (B) 124; 6, Northwest (NW) 211; 7, Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 212, 8, Tunkhannock (T) 213; 9, Hazleton Area (Haz) 224; 10, Wyoming Area (WA) 249; 11 Wyoming Seminary (Sem) 250.

Incomplete teams: MMI Prep (MMI), Pittston Area (PA), Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, Hanover Area, Wilkes-Barre Area.

Top Boys Finishers

1, Nick Hockenbury (LL) 16:47; 2, Grant Smith (HR) 17:05; 3, Weston Medvetz (Cr) 17:15; 4, Oliver Heintzelman (NW) 17:24; 5, Nash Greene (Cr) 17:32; 6, Tommy Brady (HR) 17:41; 7, Jack Scanlan (Cr) 17:46; 8, Casey Weaver (LL) 17:50; 9, Mattock Shultz (B) 17:50; 10, Woobie Kupsky (MMI) 17:56; 11, Bryce Phillips (D) 17:56; 12, Aiden Cotter (D) 18:01; 13, Aiden McDonald (HR) 18:04; 14, Michael Serafin (LL) 18:10; 15, Ben Bradley (D) 18:12; 16, Nick Rousseau (WVW) 18:21; 17, Jack Noveli (Sem) 18:25; 18, Preston Klem (PA) 18:26; 19, Patrick Branley (WA) 18:32; 20, Ben Carro (B) 18:32); 21, Derek Pierentoni (NW) 18:36; 22, Brendan Yatsko (T) 18:36; 23, James Modrovsky (Cr) 18:39; 24, J.T. Wysocki (D) 18:42; 25, Spencer Smith (HR) 18:46.

Unofficial Boys Dual Scores

(Completion of regular-season schedule)

Crestwood 20, Berwick 35

Crestwood 21, Northwest 40

Crestwood 15, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 15

Lake-Lehman 27, Dallas 28

Lake-Lehman 19, Wyoming Seminary 42

Lake-Lehman 17, Wyoming Area 46

Holy Redeemer 25, Dallas 31

Holy Redeemer 17, Wyoming Seminary 45

Holy Redeemer 17, Wyoming Area 46

Dallas 17, Tunkhannock 42

Dallas 17, Wyoming Valley West 43

Dallas 15, Hanover Area 50

Dallas 15, Nanticoke 50

Berwick 20, Hazleton Area 40

Berwick 19, MMI Prep 44

Tunkhannock 24, Wyoming Seminary 37

Tunkhannock 21, Wyoming Area 38

Wyoming Valley West 23, Wyoming Seminary 38

Wyoming Valley West 21, Wyoming Area 38

Wyoming Area 19, Hanover Area 44

Wyoming Area 15, Nanticoke 50

Hazleton Area 27, Northwest 32

Hazleton Area 15, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech

Northwest 19, MMI Prep 36

Wyoming Seminary 18, Hanover Area 41

Wyoming Seminary 15, Nanticoke 50

MMI Prep 4, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 6

Unofficial Final Boys Standings

Crestwood 15-1, Lake-Lehman 15-1, Holy Redeemer 14-2, Dallas 13-3, Berwick 13-3, Tunkhannock 11-5, Wyoming Valley West 10-6, Wyoming Area 8-8, Hazleton Area 8-8, Northwest 7-9, Wyoming Seminary 6-10, Pittston Area 5-11, Wilkes-Barre Area 3-12, MMI Prep 1-12, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1-13, Hanover Area 1-13, Nanticoke 0-14.

Girls Conference Meet Team Scoring

1, Crestwood (Cr) 29; 2, Holy Redeemer (HR) 68, 3, Dallas (D) 70; 4, Lake-Lehman (LL) 90, 5, Hazleton Area (Haz) 120, 6, MMI Prep (MMI) 155.

Incomplete teams: Hanover Area (Han), Northwest (NW), Wyoming Seminary (Sem), Berwick, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, Nanticoke, Pittston Area, Tunkhannock, Wyoming Area, Wyoming Seminary, Wyoming Valley West.

Top Girls Finishers

1, Molly DeMarzo (Cr) 19:25; 2, Madison Hedglin (D) 19:39; 3, Maggie Kozich (Cr) 20:04; 4, Ella Novelli (Cr) 20:17; 5, Hannah Sayre (LL) 20:34; 6, Jillian Wolk (Haz) 20:46; 7, Emily Lehman (HR) 20:50; 8, Sarah Williams (D) 21:33; 9, Ellie Kozich (Cr) 21:38; 10, Frankie Basalyga (HR) 21:40; 11, Alana Palmaioli (LL) 21:43; 12, Emily Leicht (Cr) 21:43; 13, Kendall Borgers (LL) 21:47; 14, Lexie Marcinkowski (HR) 21:53; 15, Mary Kate Kupsky (MMI) 21:54; 16, Olivia Thomas (D) 22:00; 17, Kyra Hayden (HR) 22:05; 18, Milana Daiute (Haz) 22:19; 19, Abigail Zielecki (NW) 22:34; 20, Julianna Sobocinski (D) 22:34; 21, Abigail McGowan (HR) 22:35; 22, Annabel Dobash (Sem) 22:35; 23, McKenna Nay (Han) 22:58; 24, Kaelyn Barker (Cr) 22:58; 25, Maggie Riccio (Cr) 23:13.

Unofficial Girls Dual Scores

(completion of regular-season schedule)

Crestwood 15, Berwick 50

Crestwood 15, Northwest 50

Crestwood 15, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 50

Hazleton Area 23, Northwest 33

Hazleton Area 19, Berwick 39

Hazleton Area 15, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 45

Dallas 25, Lake-Lehman 34

Dallas 16, Wyoming Valley West 47

Dallas 15, Tunkhannock 50

Lake-Lehman 17, Wyoming Seminary 46

Lake-Lehman 15, Wyoming Area 49

MMI Prep 21, Berwick 37

MMI Prep 15, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 44

Northwest 26, MMI Prep 29

Wyoming Area 4, Tunkhannock 6

Wyoming Seminary 4, Tunkhannock 6

Wyoming Valley West 16, Wyoming Seminary 20

Wyoming Valley West 14, Wyoming Area 22

Unofficial Final Girls Standings

Crestwood 16-0, Holy Redeemer 15-1, Hazleton Area 14-2, Dallas 13-3, Lake-Lehman 12-4, Berwick 9-7, Northwest 9-7, MMI Prep 9-7, Wyoming Valley West 9-7, Hanover Area 7-9, Pittston Area 7-9, Tunkhannock 4-12, Wyoming Seminary 4-12, Nanticoke 3-12, Wyoming Area 3-13, Wilkes-Barre Area 0-13, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 0-14.

Junior High Girls Conference Meet Team Scoring

1, Crestwood (Cr) 43; 2, Wyoming Area (WA) 48; 3, Dallas (D) 70; 4, Holy Redeemer (HR) 99; 5, Pittston Area (PA) 114; 6, Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 151; 7, Hazleton Area (Haz) 167.

Incomplete teams: Berwick (B), Hanover Area (Han), Lake-Lehman (LL), Northwest, Susquehanna Prep, Tunkhannock, Wilkes-Barre Area.

Top Junior High Girls Finishers

1, Betsy Digiovanni (LL) 13:34; 2, Kaylie Fraind (B) 13:50; 3, Katie Kozich (Cr) 13:54; 4, Alyssa Leicht (Cr) 13:56; 5, Addison Gaylord (WA) 14:04; 6, Nevaeh Figueroa (Han) 14:17; 7, Addison Ramirez (PA) 14:20; 8, Ava Pugliese (D) 14:20; 9, Maddie Schoenwetter (HR) 14:22; 10, Kate Stoposki (LL) 14:28.

Junior High Boys Conference Meet Team Scoring

1, Crestwood (Cr) 42; 2, Holy Redeemer (HR) 49; 3, Pittston Area (PA) 58; 4, Nrothwest (NW) 69; 5, Hazleton Area 130.

Incomplete teams: Berwick, Dallas, Lake-Lehman, Susquehanna Prep, Tunkhannock, Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Area, Wyoming Valley West.

Top Junior High Boys Finishers

1, Mason Staude (Cr) 11:18; 2, Jakob Mead (PA) 11:41; 3, Michael Fritz (NW) 11:55; 4, Caden Boettger (PA) 12:14; 5, Sean Williams (HR) 12:23; 6, Parker Smith (HR) 12:32; 7, Nate Higgins (Cr) 12:36; 8, Taran Lawrence (HR) 12:40; 9, Brady Grevera (Cr) 12:43; 10, Caleb Clink (NW) 12:45.