🔊 Listen to this

Friday’s Berwick at Dallas game was one to circle on the calendar back in August.

A few weeks into the season, though, perhaps an eraser was going to be needed for those who made the circle in pencil.

Since then, fortunes have changed for both teams. Berwick (5-3) enters with a four-game winning streak while Dallas (5-2) has lost once since Week 1. And that came in overtime.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. for a game that could decide the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 4A championship and will definitely be a big factor in the final District 2 Class 4A playoff seedings.

Dallas opened with a 34-14 loss to Valley View, which remains unbeaten and atop the D2-4A standings. Dallas managed a season-low 39 rushing yards while surrendering 330 on the ground. However, the Mountaineers used the loss as a gauge to where they needed to improve.

“When you play a quality opponent like that Week 1, you know where the work has to be done immediately,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “We found that out and the kids believe in the process, they get better every day. They’ve done that. They take one day at a time and done a good job at that.”

Berwick was blanked 43-0 by perennial state power Southern Columbia in its opener in a game fans from both schools wanted for decades. The Dawgs straightened things out a bit, but then came a 42-14 loss to rival Selinsgrove to drop them to 1-3.

“We got run over (by Selinsgrove),” Berwick coach Carmen DeFrancesco said. “We were in a bad place. We went to Selinsgrove and didn’t play well. They played well; give them a lot of credit. We came home on the bus and started that week of practice and it wasn’t good. We were playing Williamsport that week. We just sucked it up, the kids gutted it out and we rallied. That overtime win, that just saved our season. And now we got it rolling.”

That 28-21 overtime victory against Williamsport was a springboard for not only the four-game winning streak but much better play by the defense. Opponents’ scoring and yardage totals have steadily declined since then. The offense could be more productive because there were a couple close calls during the streak — 21-16 vs. Tunkhannock and 21-14 vs. Wyoming Valley West.

The Berwick defense is what caught Dallas’ attention watching tape.

“There are great players all over the field,” Mannello said. “Defensively, it’s a typical Berwick defense. They fly to the football and are very physical. They’ll challenge us in the secondary, and offensively they’re doing a great job spreading the ball around.”

Berwick leading rusher Ryan Bankes missed last Friday’s 34-7 win over Pittston Area. Backfield mate Ben Knorr took over a big part of the rushing chores, but Dray Wilk and Bo Sheptock also contributed with long TD runs. The defense allowed one sustained drive.

“It was a good overall performance,” DeFrancesco said. “What I’m happy about is our team is peaking at the right time, which is really important because we were in a bad place early in the season. If we don’t beat Williamsport, I don’t know where we are. That game was huge for us. Ever since that football game, that sort turned the light switch on.”

Dallas overcame the Valley View loss in dramatic fashion, defeating Wyoming Valley West 28-27 in overtime in Week 2. The Mountaineers followed with a dominating 45-0 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area. Their next game was scratched by a COVID-19 situation with opponent Lake-Lehman.

The only hiccup since the Valley View game was a 28-21 overtime loss to Hazleton Area where Dallas squandered a 21-6 lead with just over seven minutes left in regulation.

The Mountaineers also have a strong skill group. Quarterback Jackson Wydra was relied on early as the running game wasn’t performing as hoped. That’s change as running back Parker Bolesta enters Friday with a career game in a 41-14 win vs. Crestwood. He rushed for 198 yards and three scores.

Receivers Joe Peters and Zach Paczewski have come up with big catches. Rocco Ormando has developed into a capable receiver and can run the ball when needed.