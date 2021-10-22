🔊 Listen to this

Berwick (5-3) at Dallas (5-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (167-108), 25th year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (50-27), 7th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 14-7 in 2020

First Meeting: Berwick 42-13 in 1998

All-Time Series: Berwick 15-8

Scouting Berwick: Berwick looked cooked at 1-3 with two blowout losses on the docket. The Dawgs, though, have won four in a row. The latest was a 34-7 victory over Pittston Area where a deep group of skilled guys contributed. The defense gave up a scoring drive to start the second half. It was the only touchdown the unit has surrendered in the last six quarters.

Scouting Dallas: Like Berwick, Dallas has been on a roll since a 34-14 loss to unbeaten Valley View to start the season. The Mountaineers split a pair of overtime games since that loss and have clamped down on defense the past two games. In last week’s 41-14 win over Crestwood, Dallas didn’t allow any points until the fourth quarter. The offense is really rounding into shape.

Bottom Line: A game way too close to call. Could be the best of the weekend.

Canton (8-0) at Hanover Area (2-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Canton’s Tyler Sechrist (34-13), 5th year; Hanover Area’s Rick Hummer (5-18), 3rd year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Canton: The Warriors enter off a 34-10 win vs. Athens, a team which defeated Hanover Area by 38 in the season opener. They’ve lost just six games since the start of the 2018 season. Canton likes to run the ball and QB Cooper Kitchen and RBs Riley Parker and Weston Bellows all average at least 7.7 yards per carry. The defense has three shutouts and held three other opponents to a single score.

Scouting Hanover Area: A COVID-19 situation forced Hanover Area to call off its game with Wyoming Area last Friday. The offense had a breakout game in a 46-38 win over Holy Redeemer two weeks ago. RB Jeremy Vega rushed for 255 yards, doubling his total through the first six games. The defense recorded seven turnovers after having six total previously.

Bottom Line: The Hawkeyes will have trouble stopping Canton’s three-pronged running attack.

Crestwood (2-6) at Pittston Area (2-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (17-12), 3rd year; Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (16-30), 5th year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 21-20 in 2019

First Meeting: Pittston Area 26-0 in 1981

All-Time Series: Crestwood 10-7

Scouting Crestwood: The defending D2-4A champion will probably make the district tournament, but not the way envisioned. The Comets were routed 41-14 by Dallas last week, surrendering the most points in a game all season. They were down 34-0 before RB Noah Schultz broke off a 77-yard TD run. Schultz is on course for a 1,000-yard rushing season. Not bad considering he started the season as the starting quarterback.

Scouting Pittston Area: Aside from a drive to start the third quarter, Pittston Area couldn’t get much going in a 34-7 loss to Berwick. Like Crestwood, the Patriots haven’t found consistency all season. Their best scoring output this season has been 21 points on two occasions. Another team on the fringe of the D2-4A playoff picture.

Bottom Line: The winner probably makes the D2-4A playoffs. The loser? Well, that will be wait and see.

Holy Cross (3-5) at Holy Redeemer (1-7)

7 p.m. Friday

at Northwest HS

The Coaches: Holy Cross’ Joe Giorgio (3-5), 1st year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (2-20), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Holy Cross 34-28 in Week 1

First Meeting: Redeemer 62-7 in 2008

All-Time Series: Redeemer 9-4

Scouting Holy Cross: The Crusaders, as expected, were rolled by undefeated Old Forge 55-6. RB Logan Tierney found no running room vs. the Blue Devils, but found ample holes in the Week 1 matchup with Redeemer. He rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns. The Crusaders attempted just one pass that game and that could happen again considering Redeemer’s inability to stop the run.

Scouting Redeemer: Redeemer WR Justice Shoats, the WVC leader in receiving TDs, caught his 12th TD pass of the year midway through the second quarter to move the Royals within 16-14 vs. Nanticoke Area. Things unraveled as the defense couldn’t stop the run, resulting in a 46-14 loss. Nanticoke Area ran the ball on all 63 of its plays. The Royals didn’t help themselves with 17 penalties for 133 yards.

Bottom Line: Expect another close game with Holy Cross pulling it out once again.

Honesdale (2-6) at Nanticoke Area (3-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Paul Russick (4-11), 2nd year; Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (46-73), 12th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Honesdale: Honesdale is fighting for a D2-4A playoff spot and with Nanticoke Area and winless West Scranton left the goal could be achieved. The Hornets lost 48-14 to unbeaten Valley View last week and unbeaten Scranton Prep two weeks prior. RB Conner Schmitt has 584 rushing yards. Freshman QB Aiden Collins is getting on-the-job training. If the ball is in the air, it’s likely going to WR Kage Southerton, who has 30 of the team’s 42 receptions.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The forward pass is still allowable, but you couldn’t tell in Nanticoke Area’s 46-14 win vs. Holy Redeemer. The Trojans ran the ball 63 times and didn’t attempt a pass. RB Zach Fox had 303 yards, three TDs and an incredible four two-point conversion runs. Don’t expect the ball to be flying vs. Honesdale. Nanticoke Area has attempted a WVC-low 37 passes all season.

Bottom Line: Honesdale has more balance on offense and that could be the difference.

Hazleton Area (5-3) at Wyo. Valley West (3-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (9-6), 2nd year; Valley West’s Jack Baranski (8-17) 3rd year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 35-34 in 2019

First Meeting: Valley West 28-13 in 1992

All-Time Series: Valley West 19-10-1

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars pitched a shutout in the second half in a 29-10 win vs. Wilkes-Barre Area last week. The defense has really improved since the first two weeks of the season. The running game, an issue for a while, has come on as well. RB Matt Buchman is averaging 5.3 yards per carry over the last two games. Really hitting their stride at the correct time.

Scouting Valley West: With WVC leading rusher Isaiah Cobb out with an injury, the Spartans barely cracked 100 yards of offense in a 40-7 loss to Williamsport. The offensive line has allowed 10 sacks in the last two games. On the other side of the ball, the defense gave up several chunk plays to Williamsport. It wasn’t too long ago getting the top seed in the D2/11-5A seemed like a possibility. Now the Spartans just want to make the postseason.

Bottom Line: A game between two teams heading in opposite directions.

Tunkhannock (2-6) at Towanda (0-7)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (14-24), 4th year; Towanda’s Craig Dawsey (143-88), 21st year

Last Meeting: Tunkhannock 63-26 in 2019

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 4-0 in 1905

All-Time Series: Towanda 24-16-1

Scouting Tunkhannock: After three close losses, the Tigers ran into undefeated Scranton Prep and fell 52-21. The pass defense has struggled the past two weeks. Prep threw only 10 passes, but four went for touchdowns. The offense looked like it would have a nice run-pass balance early in the season, but the Tigers are averaging just 72 rushing per game in the last four contests. Turnovers have been troublesome in the five-game losing streak with 13 of them after five total in the first three games.

Scouting Towanda: Aside from a 26-19 loss to Cowanesque Valley two weeks ago, Towanda has been blown out in its other six games. The Black Knights have been shut out twice and held to nine or fewer points on four other occasions. RB Ryan West is the team’s leading rusher, but overall the run game has been pedestrian. Same with the passing game as QB Grady Flynn has one TD pass.

Bottom Line: Tunkhannock should be able to put up some impressive numbers.

Wyoming Area (6-1) at Dunmore (3-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (85-55) 13th year; Dunmore’s Kevin McHale (14-12), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 35-14 in 2019

First Meeting: Dunmore 27-13 in 1966

All-Time Series: Dunmore 5-4

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors had their game canceled last week due to a COVID-19 issue with Hanover Area. The cancellation came too late to realistically find another opponent. Besides, unlike last year there’s not a lot of openings. Although Wyoming Area was a massive favorite vs. Hanover Area and losing a game isn’t idea, a week off could help the Warriors come playoff time because they’ve had some injury concerns.

Scouting Dunmore: The Bucks pulled within seven in the third quarter vs. Lackawanna Trail last week, only to give up a TD return on the ensuing kickoff in a 21-7 loss. The offense’s inability to rally with over 19 minutes remaining summed up Dunmore’s season. The team has had issues scoring this season and has just 95 points. The defense is fine as the Bucks have allowed just 93 points.

Bottom Line: Dunmore’s defense will keep the Bucks in the game for a while.

Williamsport (4-4) at Wilkes-Barre Area (4-4)

2 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (54-61) 10th year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (85-85), 16th year

Last Meeting: Williamsport 26-0 in 2020

First Meeting: WBA 28-7 in 2019

All-Time Series: Tied 1-1

Scouting Williamsport: A healthy Millionaires team is a dangerous Millionaires team. Williamsport still has some guys on the mend, but got some back last week vs. Wyoming Valley West. The result was a 40-7 victory. Explosive WR Jamaire Harden returned after a three-week hiatus and scored the first time he touched the ball. You needed two hands to count the big plays from the offense vs. the Spartans.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack’s three-game winning streak came to a screeching halt with a 29-10 loss to Hazleton Area last week. WBA went cold in the second half and was outscored 21-0. The offense mustered barely over 200 yards. The loss probably means a rematch with Hazleton Area or a trip to Delaware Valley in the D2-6A semifinals.

Bottom Line: The Wolfpack need to regroup because Williamsport looked very good last week.

Lake-Lehman (3-4) at Scranton Prep (7-0)

2:30 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (81-49) 12th year; Scranton Prep’s Terry Gallagher (58-9), 6th year

Last Meeting: Prep 54-7 in 2017

First Meeting: Prep 44-8 in 2016

All-Time Series: Prep 3-0

Scouting Lehman: Lehman finishes off the three-headed monster on its schedule. Wyoming Area followed by North Pocono and now Scranton Prep. Yikes! Things were going OK vs. North Pocono until the Black Knights surrendered three touchdowns in the final six minutes of the third quarter, including two 12 second apart. In the recent past, the Black Knights might have been able to overcome something like that. Not so this year.

Scouting Prep: The Cavaliers have scored 102 points the last two games and that was without dynamic RB London Montgomery. He’s arguably the best back in District 2 and should be on the field Saturday. Prep also gave Lehman’s defense something else to worry about as WB Sean Monahan threw four TD passes in last week’s 52-21 win against Tunkhannock.

Bottom Line: Prep has too much firepower to make a Lehman upset a possibility.