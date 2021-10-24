🔊 Listen to this

Samantha Snead and John Ciccone pose with their trophies for winning the Wyoming Valley Striders 8 th Annual 20K Run at the Susquehanna Warrior Trail in Shickshinny on Sunday.

John Ciccone crosses the finish line first to take top honors in the Wyoming Valley Striders 8 th Annual 20K Run at the Susquehanna Warrior Trail in Shickshinny on Sunday.

John Ciccone, of Williamsport, and Samantha Snead, of Blakely took top honors at the Wyoming Valley Striders 8th Annual 20K Run at the Susquehanna Warrior Trail in Shickshinny on Sunday.

The event, usually held over the D&L Trail at Lehigh Gorge State Park in White Haven, was relocated due to construction on the trail.

The 20K was the final leg of the Striders 2nd Annual Vince Wojnar Triple Crown. The first leg of the Triple Crown was their Winter’s End 4.5 Mile Run in March. The second leg was their Cherry Blossom 5-Mile Run in May. Once the results have been tallied, all of the winners will be made available.

Sunday’s race had 139 entries and 120 finishers.

The Striders final race of 2021 is their Fall Trail 5.5 Mile Run on October 31 at Frances Slocum State Park in Wyoming. Runners are asked to pre-register by Friday at 11:59 am at https://runsignup.com/WVS-Fall-Trail-Run.

Results

Runner, Hometown, Gender, Age, Time

1. John Ciccone, Williamsport, M, 28, 1:10:05

2. Mario Zarate, Meshoppen, M, 35, 1:17:04

3. Ryotaro Honda, Wilkes-Barre, M, 25, 1:18:57

4. Donald Bird, Clarks Summit, M, 32, 1:19:58

5. Paul O’Hara, Scranton, M, 49, 1:20:03

6. Chris Pahoski, Dickson City, M, 49, 1:24:32

7. Stephen Housenick, Kingston, M, 52, 1:24:43

8. Samantha Snead, Blakely, F, 33, 1:25:08

9. Paul Leonard, Scranton, M, 59, 1:28:05

10. Paul Shaffer, West Pittston, 52, 1:30:18

11. Christian Tapia, Wilkes-Barre, M, 39, 1:30:46

12. Stephen Rouch, Kingston, M, 41, 1:30:49

13. Kim Segiel, Gouldsboro, F, 48, 1:30:56

14. Kris Danilovitz, Moosic, F, 48, 1:30:56

15. Ralph Ferraro, Scranton, M, 53, 1:31:12

16. Olivia Lanza, Pittston, F, 27, 1:31:15

17. Kristen Lombard, Pittston, F, 26, 1:32:31

18. Michael Legath, White Haven, M, 29, 1:32:40

19. Herb Kline, Bloomsburg, M 29, 1:32:51

20. Donald Lavin, Scranton, M, 60, 1:34:15

21. Bob Muscovitch, Jim Thorpe, M, 46, 1:34:35

22. Greg Bassham, Mountain Top, M, 62, 1:34:35

23. Kristin Patchell, Jefferston Twp., F, 40, 1:34:49

24. Hay Montgomery, Tyler Hill, M, 47, 1:35:24

25. Jeff Danilovitz, Moosic, M, 47, 1:35:36

For complete results, go to tinyurl.com/22dtw96s