Bernhard Langer celebrates after making his birdie putt which won him the Dominion Energy Charity Classic after a playoff with Doug Barron at Country Club of Virginia on Sunday in Richmond, Va.

Bernhard Langer holds his trophy after winning the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Country Club of Virginia on Sunday in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday at 64, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

The German star thrust both arms in the air after winning for the 42nd time on the 50-and-over tour and the first time since March 2000.

“I think it’s just encouraging to everybody that’s over 50 or 60, we can still perform at a very high level and you should never give up,” Langer said. “ And of course physical conditioning is one thing. You’ve got to be mentally tough, you’ve got to have good technique and nerves and all of rest of it.”

At 64 years, 1 month, 27 days, Langer broke the record of 63 years, 5 months, 4 days set by Scott Hoch when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win in the 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Langer extended his streak of seasons with a victory to 15 and moved within three of matching Hale Irwin as the senior victory leader.

Langer closed with a 3-under 69, also birdieing the par-5 18th in regulation to match Barron at 14-under 202 on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River course.

“This has been a very special win,” Langer said. “It’s been a long time coming and I’ve had some very, very close calls, which was in a sense frustrating and disappointing. So when it actually happens and you win, it’s exciting.”

He had played in the final group six times previously this season without a victory. The two-time Masters champion has won nine times since he turned 60.

Barron also finished with a birdie in a 68. He missed a 6-foot birdie try in the playoff before Langer ran in the winner to end a string of five playoff losses.

“He’s just an anomaly. He’s incredibly, incredibly gifted and he’s one of my heroes and good friends,” Barron said about Langer. “I’m very fortunate to call him a very dear friend. If I’m going to get beat, I don’t mind getting beat by him.”

Langer, also the 2017 winner in Richmond, increased his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup season standings in the playoff opener.

Second-round leader Steve Flesch was third at 12 under after a 73. Ernie Els, who tied the course record with a 63, finished at 11 under along with Ken Duke (68), Tim Petrovic (71) and first-round leader Steven Alker (72).

Defending champion Phil Mickelson shot a 71 to tie for 47th at even par. He has three victories in five senior starts, winning the Constellation Furyk and Friends two weeks ago in Florida.

The second event in the playoffs is in two weeks in Boca Raton, Florida.

PGA Tour

CHIBA, Japan — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and closed with an eagle for a 5-under 65 and a five-stroke victory in the Zozo Championship.

Matsuyama was runner-up to Tiger Woods in the Zozo Championship in 2019, the last time the PGA Tour event was held at Narashino Country Club. It was played last year in California because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Japanese star was in a playoff for the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, where he played in the final group. This time, he gave his home country reason to celebrate.

Matsuyama had a two-shot lead over Cameron Tringale at the par-5 18th when he hit 3-wood to 12 feet for eagle to clinch the victory. He finished at 15-under 265. Tringale made bogey for a 69 tied for second with Brendan Steele (66).

Matsuyama won for the seventh time on the PGA Tour, one shy of the record for Asian-born players held by K.J. Choi of South Korea.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa closed with a 69 to finish 10 shots back. Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, whose mother grew up in Japan, had a 68 and was 15 shot behind.

LPGA Tour

BUSAN, South Korea — Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 and birdied the first playoff hole to beat Hee Jeong Lim and win the BMW Ladies Championship, the 200th victory on the LPGA Tour by a South Korean player.

Ko won for the second straight time, and third in her last five starts. The LPGA Tour said she is projected to return to No. 1 in the world over Nelly Korda, who did not play.

Lim led by four strokes going into the final round and shot 68 to join Ko at 22-under 266.

Four players were tied for third, four strokes behind, including Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who shot a 64.

Jin Young Ko now has four victories this year — the second time in the last three years she has had four-win seasons on the LPGA — and moved to the top of the Race to CME Globe standings with two tournaments remaining.

European Tour

MALLORCA, Spain — Jeff Winther of Denmark closed with an even-par 70 for a one-shot victory in the Mallorca Golf Open, his first title on the European Tour.

Winther had a pair of 62s earlier in the week and held steady when the wind return to Golf Santa Ponsa for the final round. Winthen finished at 15-under 265 for a one-shot victory over Pep Angles (67) and Jorge Campillo (69) of Spain, and Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden, who had a 68.

Soderberg was runner-up for the second straight week.

Other tours

Ayaka Furue closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Mao Saigo in the Nobuta Group Masters, her second straight victory on the Japan LPGA. … Luke Brown captured his first Sunshine Tour victory by closing with a 67 for a two-shot victory over Neil Schietekat in the Blair Atholl Championship in South Africa. … Daniel Hillier closed with a 6-under 65 for a one-shot victory over Marcus Helligkilde in Challenge Costa Brava on the Challenge Tour. … Paul Claxton made par on the final hole for a 2-under 70 and another par on the 18th to win a playoff over Mark Mielke in the Senior PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club.