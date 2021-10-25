🔊 Listen to this

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, left, in the first half of an NBA game Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder guards Darius Bazley (7) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first half of an NBA game Sunday in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Seth Curry’s start resembled some of his big brother’s hottest streaks.

The guard scored 23 of his 28 points in the first quarter in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 115-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Curry made 6 of 7 3-pointers in the opening period to help the 76ers take a 36-26 lead. After the quarter ended, a teammate waved a towel over him, perhaps concerned that he might burn up.

Curry’s older brother, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is known for such streaks. Seth said this run was a bit different than the crazy ones Steph goes on.

“I was getting good shots,” Seth Curry said. “It wasn’t like I was 18 dribbles, half-court, 40-footers. It wasn’t like I was like on a Steph-type streak. I was finding good shots.”

Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. The 76ers are off to a 2-1 start as they work through issues with Ben Simmons, the point guard the team listed as out because of personal reasons.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, and rookie Josh Giddey had 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City fell to 0-3, but the Thunder might have won over some fans with their scrappy play down the stretch.

“We just competed tonight, especially in the fourth,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We did everything we could to get the game. Obviously, it wasn’t enough, but we were going to put our hard-hats on and try to go get it for sure.”

The Thunder hung tough after Curry’s fast start. A deep step-back 3-pointer by Gilgeous-Alexander cut the 76ers’ lead to 59-51 at halftime. Philadelphia held an 87-78 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The 76ers had an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle and Georges Niang all hit 3-pointers in an 88-second span to put the 76ers up 98-80.

Giddey hit two free throws, then he got a steal and made a 3-pointer to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 110-102 with just over a minute to play. Curry then hit a 3-pointer for his first points since the first quarter to keep the 76ers in control.

“They were on a big run,” Curry said. “It got kind of loud in there for a second. … we needed to kind of stop the run. Once we broke the press, Tobias (Harris) found me in the corner and I just took my time, set my feet and shot it like any other shot. Just one of those that you step into with confidence, and it was a big shot to kind of close the game out.”

Hornets 111, Nets 95

NEW YORK — Miles Bridges had 32 points and nine rebounds, Ish Smith added 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets improved to 3-0 for the first time by beating the Brooklyn Nets.

LaMelo Ball had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets, but it was their backups who led them in a dominant final quarter. Cody Martin had eight of his 12 in the final 12 minutes.

Before that, it was another night for Bridges, who had his second 30-point outing in the first three games and finished a point shy of his career high.

Kevin Durant scored 38 points for the Nets, who fell to 1-2. James Harden had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Brooklyn.

It was a disappointing home opener that featured demonstrators outside the arena supporting Nets guard Kyrie Irving and protesting New York’s vaccine mandate.

The Nets are not allowing Irving to play while he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, which the city’s mandate says pro athletes playing for a local team must do.

The Hornets won their first two largely through their offense, with a team-best 246 points in their first two games. This one was done through defense, outscoring the Nets 61-37 in the second half.

Leading by four, they broke it open with a 10-5 spurt, with Smith and Martin scoring all the points.

Celtics 107, Rockets 97

HOUSTON — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a win over the Houston Rockets.

Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8 of 13 shooting. Al Horford finished with 17 points, including 11 in the third quarter, and 10 rebounds.

Dennis Schröder, who started for the injured Jaylen Brown, finished with 18 points and Grant Williams added 18 points off the bench. Boston shot 44% from the field and hit 15 of 47 on 3-pointers.

Second overall pick Jalen Green had the best game in his young career, scoring 30 points including making 8 of 10 on 3-pointers. Christian Wood had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Kevin Porter Jr. added 15 points for Houston, which shot 43% and hit 14 of 32 on 3-pointers.

Boston held a 38-32 advantage in points in the paint and held a 43-40 advantage in rebounds.

After Houston knotted it at 55 on a lay-up by Green two minutes into the third, Boston went on a 10-0 spurt started with four straight points by Horford and capped on a 3-pointer by Tatum.

The Rockets responded with five straight points to cut the lead in half, but Boston responded with a 24-9 run to open the lead to 20 on a three-point play by Horford with 1 ½ minutes left in the third.

Magic 110, Knicks 104

NEW YORK — Terrence Ross scored all 22 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic beat the New York Knicks 110-104 on Sunday night.

Ross was one of six Orlando players to score in double figures as the Magic snapped a season-opening two—game losing streak.

Cole Anthony recorded his first career double-double with 29 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points apiece, and Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba added 10 points each.

Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson recorded double-doubles for the Knicks, who lost their first game after opening the season with consecutive wins. Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds, and Robinson 10 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick Rose scored 23 points, R.J. Barrett finished with 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting, and Kemba Walker had 10 points in 19 minutes.

The Eastern Conference rivals were playing the second half of a home-and-home series. New York had routed Orlando 121-96 on Friday in Florida. In that game, the Knicks set team records for 3-pointers attempted (54) and 3-pointers made (24).

They picked up where they left off, knocking down 7 of 13 3s in the first quarter. But that didn’t last as New York made six more 3-pointers over the final three quarters. The Knicks finished 13 for 48 from long distance.

While the Knicks opened an insurmountable lead Friday, the Magic hung around this time and entered the fourth quarter trailing by six points, 80-74.

The Magic used a 12-0 spurt over the first 2:40 to take an 86-80 lead, highlighted by a 3-pointer by Ross and a thunderous dunk by Moritz Wagner over Obi Toppin that prompted Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to call timeout.

That didn’t do much as the Magic were able to hang on and record their first win of the season.

Warriors 119, Kings 107

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stephen Curry scored 27 points and became the first player in Warriors franchise history to reach 5,000 assists, helping Golden State beat Sacramento to improve to 3-0.

Curry had 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jordan Poole added 22 points, and Draymond Green had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points for the Kings, and Richaun Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds. They are 1-2.