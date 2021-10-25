🔊 Listen to this

Nanticoke Area and Hanover Area have decided not to participate in the District 2 Class 3A football playoffs. The decisions were posted on the District 2 website on Monday night.

Nanticoke Area (3-6) was in the eighth and final playoff spot entering the final weekend of the regular season. Hanover Area (2-6) was in ninth. Nanticoke Area and Hanover Area play on Friday night and that winner would have probably earned the eighth seed.

The eighth-seeded team would have likely played a district quarterfinal game against either Wyoming Area or Scranton Prep. Nanticoke Area lost 49-9 to Scranton Prep in Week 1 and 47-13 to Wyoming Area in Week 3. Hanover Area played neither as its regular-season game with Wyoming Area was canceled because of a COVID-19 situation.

Holy Redeemer (2-7) now holds the final D2-3A playoff berth. However, teams have until Tuesday to inform District 2 chairman Frank Majikes if they are not participating in the district football playoffs.

Nanticoke Area also decided not to participate in the D2-4A playoffs in 2018 where it would have been seeded seventh based on the final power ratings. Instead, Nanticoke Area played in the Eastern Conference Class 4A championship game.

The Eastern Conference 3A championship game is a possible option this year. Nanticoke Area was in position to play in the game entering last weekend. The Trojans were 19th in the EC Class 3A standings, but 17 teams ahead of them either clinched district playoff spots or were in position to do so. The Eastern Conference consists of teams from Districts 2, 3, 4 and 11.

Class A Holy Cross (3-6) and Class 4A Montrose (0-8) opted out of the district playoffs last week.

Holy Cross didn’t field a team in 2019 and lost all five games in 2020. The Crusaders would have faced Old Forge in the D2-A championship game Week 11. Old Forge defeated Holy Cross 55-6 in Week 8.

Montrose opted out although it had no chance of making the D2-4A eight-team field. The Meteors have forfeited two games this season because of a lack on healthy players and were outscored 268-22 in the six games they did play.