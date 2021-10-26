🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society Chairman Gordon Williams listens as Fr. Thomas Looney accepts society’s Preservation Award on behalf of King’s College on Monday.

Guests filled the Mary Stegmaier Mansion on Monday for the first-ever Preservation Awards presented by the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society on Monday.

Fr. Thomas Looney, president of King’s College, to Master of Ceremonies Tony Brooks at the first-ever Preservation Awards presented by the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society on Monday.

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society presented its first-ever Preservation Awards on Monday at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion, honoring a pair of preservation projects in the city.

King’s College and Williams, Kinsman and Lewis Architecture, P.C., were honored for their outstanding historic preservation work and readapted use of the Mulligan Center for Engineering and the Chapel of Christ the King at King’s College.

Located on North Franklin Street, the Mulligan Center was formerly the Spring Brook Water Company Building, designed by Welsh, Sturdevant and Poggi in 1910.

The Chapel of Christ the King, located at 29 W. North St., is home of the nationally acclaimed African-American sculptor C. Edgar Patience’s Anthracite Coal Altar. The chapel was formerly the Memorial Presbyterian Church.