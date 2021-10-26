🔊 Listen to this

NEW YORK — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night for their third straight win.

Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots to improve to 7-2-1 in his career against New York.

Dryden Hunt scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight — all on the road. Igor Shesterkin, making his fifth start, finished with 32 saves.

Trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes, the Rangers got on the scoreboard early in the third period. Markstrom stopped the initial shot by Jacob Trouba, but Hunt corralled a rebound in front and put it past the goalie for his first of the season at 5:25.

Coleman restored Calgary’s two-goal lead less than three minutes later as he backhanded the rebound of his own shot past Shesterkin for his second.

Backlund made it 4-1 with 8 1/2 minutes left as he scored into the top left corner from the right circle for his first.

“It was a great response,” Mangiapane said. “You never want to give up goals, especially late there. It was a good response by our guys to change the momentum. A big goal by Coles and followed up by Backs. Good two key goals there for us to lock it down there.”

Mangiapane got his second of the night, scoring on a rebound on the power play from the right side with just over five seconds remaining. It was his fifth of the season and 10th in his last nine games, dating to last season.

“He’s really good around the net. He has great work ethic. He has good hands,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said.

Leading 1-0 after one period, the Flames doubled their lead early in the second. Mangiapane intercepted a pass by Patrik Nemeth from behind the Rangers net and beat Shesterkin from the right side at 2:09.

Mika Zibanejad had a chance to get the Rangers on the scoreboard after a Flames turnover as he skated up the ice with Alexis Lafreniere, but was denied by Markstorm with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the middle period. Shesterkin made a nice glove stop on a slap shot by Tyler Pitlick about 40 seconds later.

Markstrom stopped a wraparound try by Trouba with just more than two minutes to go, and then denied his backhand follow.

Calgary outshot New York 15-7 in the first period. Shesterkin’s best save of the period came on an attempt by Sean Monahan in front with 3:15 remaining after a giveaway by the goalie.

“We just made so many bad turnovers the first period, trying to make cute plays instead of strong plays up the boards that really cost us, even though it was only 1-0,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “We made a lot of turnovers and Shesty had to be unbelievable that first period. That really cost us the hockey game even though we got back in the third period, made it to 2-1.”

Tanev got the Flames on the scoreboard on a rush with 1:10 left in the opening period as he took a pass from Gaudreau and beat Shesterkin from the right circle on the glove side for his first of the season. Elias Lindholm got his first assist and seventh point on the play.

“It was a good first period for us,” Sutter said. “The Rangers were coming off a road trip. They probably weren’t as sharp as they wanted to be early.”

The Rangers were down two players for much of the first. Rugged forward Ryan Reaves went to the dressing room early in the period after an apparent injury to his left leg, and defenseman Ryan Lindgren joined him by the midpoint after blocking a shot with his foot. Lindgren was back on the bench late in the period, and returned to the ice in the second. Reaves was also on the bench at the start of the second, but did not play again.

Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Frederik Andersen made 24 saves against his former team and the unbeaten Carolina Hurricanes matched the best five-game start in franchise history by defeating the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sebastian Aho, Steven Lorentz and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-netter and Jaccob Slavin had two assists.

Carolina also was 5-0-0 in 2019-20.

Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots for Toronto, which is 0-3-1 in its past four games and has managed just one goal in three of them. Auston Matthews opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs with his first goal of the season. His wraparound came 3:25 in.

Panthers 5, Coyotes 3

SUNRISE, Fla. — Frank Vatrano and Joe Thornton scored for the first time this season, and Florida stretched its season-opening win streak to six games in beating Arizona.

Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad also scored goals for the Panthers. Spencer Knight made 18 saves. Brandon Montour had two assists.

Liam O’Brien and Phil Kessel scored late goals for the Coyotes (0-5-1). Clayton Keller also scored a goal. Carter Hutton made 10 saves before leaving the game after the first period with a lower-body injury. Karel Vejmelka started the second period and stopped 26 shots.

Florida’s 6-0-0 record extends the best start in franchise history and is the first 6-0-0 start in the NHL since Montreal in 2015-16.

The Arizona loss marks the second time in the franchise’s 42 seasons that they don’t have a win after six games (were 0-5-1 to start 2017-18 season).

Blues 3, Kings 0

ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and Ville Husso stopped 34 shots in earning his second career shutout as St. Louis blanked Los Angeles and extended its season-opening win streak to five games.

The Blues are off to a 5-0 start for the first time in franchise history. The Kings haven’t won since their season opener.

The Blues added an empty-net goal by David Perron with about a minute left. Husso made his first start of the season and improved to 2-1 against Kings.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick had 32 saves in falling to 12-16-3 lifetime against St. Louis.

Blue Jackets 4, Stars 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, leading Columbus past Dallas for its second win in three games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal and his 100th career assist, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist. Alexandre Texier scored into an empty net. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots and is unbeaten in four starts this season.

Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars. Braden Holtby made 22 saves.

Sabres 5, Lightning 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves in Buffalo’s win over Tampa Bay.

Drake Caggiula, Vinnie Hinostroza and Robert Hagg also scored for the Sabres in their first win against the Lightning in eight meetings. Tage Thompson had two assists.

The Sabres improved to 4-1-0 at home.

Alex Killorn had a goal for the Lightning, who opened a back-to-back trip with their first road loss of the season. Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots in his Tampa Bay debut.

Capitals 7, Senators 5

OTTAWA, Ontario — T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick in Washington’s win over Ottawa.

Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington. Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored. Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves.

Drake Batherson led the way for Ottawa with his first career hat trick. Chris Tierney and Josh Norris also scored.

Anton Forsberg started in goal for Ottawa, but was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots. Filip Gustavsson came in late in the first period and allowed three goals on 15 shots.

The game marked the Capitals’ first road game against a Canadian team since Feb. 27, 2020.