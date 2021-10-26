🔊 Listen to this

Inclement weather has forced postponements in District 2 field hockey and girls volleyball on Tuesday and shifted District 2 cross country and one football game.

Here is a breakdown of the postponements. Check back for updates.

FIELD HOCKEY

In District 2 Class 3A field hockey, Honesdale vs. Delaware Valley has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wallenpaupack High School. Wilkes-Barre Area at Hazleton Area will be played 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In District 2/4 Class 2A field hockey, three games were postponed. Shikellamy at Selinsgrove was still being played. The new schedule for Wednesday is: Wyoming Valley West at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.; Abington Heights at Wallenpaupack, 5:45 p.m.; and Dallas at Crestwood, 6 p.m.

In Class A field hockey, Tunkhannock at Wyoming Seminary will be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Holy Redeemer at Lake-Lehman will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Nanticoke Area vs. Lackawanna Trail was moved to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Keystone College.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The District 2 Class 4A volleyball the Wilkes-Barre Area at Delaware Valley match was postponed Tuesday. It will be played 6 p.m. Wednesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

The District 2 Cross Country Championships scheduled for Wednesday at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds have been moved to Thursday. All race times remain the same.

The original rain date was Saturday, but with more inclement weather forecast for the weekend District 2 decided to move the races to Thursday.

FOOTBALL

Nanticoke Area at Hanover Area will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday to accommodate Senior and Military Appreciation Nights.