🔊 Listen to this

The first three games of Filip Lindberg’s pro career have gone about as well as the rookie goaltender could have hoped for.

And his teammates have given him plenty of help.

Lindberg improved to 3-0 on the season and his young career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s 4-2 win over Lehigh Valley at Mohegan Sun Arena.

After allowing just one goal apiece in each of his first two pro starts, the former national championship starter at UMass was tested in Wednesday night’s first period, as the Phantoms struck for two goals to take a 2-1 lead.

The Penguins had his back.

Wilkes-Bare/Scranton answered with goals a minute apart from centers Michael Chaput and Radim Zohorna to grab the lead back before the first intermission.

Lindberg and the Penguins defense shut things down from there, holding the Phantoms to just 14 shots over the final two frames and 22 for the game.

Tough guy Jamie Devane opened the scoring for the Penguins on the night before Lehigh Valley got its two goals from Gerry Mayhew on the power play and former Penguin Adam Clendening at even strength.

Chaput scored with the man advantage to tie it up and Zohorna connected for his first goal of the season with just three seconds left in the period.

Zohorna didn’t waste time scoring his second, picking it up off the rush on the power play as the trailer in the high slot, whipping a shot past Lehigh Valley goalie Felix Sandstrom.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4-1-0-0) has won all three meetings with the Phantoms in this first month of the season and now take a three-game winning streak into the next contest.

The Penguins will go on the road for the weekend, traveling to Hartford for a 7 p.m. game Friday before playing at Springfield at 7 p.m. on Saturday.