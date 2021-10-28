🔊 Listen to this

MESHOPPEN – Crestwood’s Molly DeMarzo, Lake-Lehman’s Nick Hockenbury and Dallas’ Madison Hedglin all left the Wyoming County Fairgrounds Thursday with the satisfaction of claiming a district gold medal.

They also came away from the District 2 Cross Country Championships with the knowledge that they will be heading to Hershey for the Nov. 6 PIAA state championships with all their teammates.

DeMarzo led the way as Crestwood easily ended a six-year Abington Heights district title streak with the Class 3A championship. Hockenbury and Hedglin won Class 2A titles and helped their teams land the second available state berth in that class.

The teamwork behind them was a necessity for the Hershey trip, but DeMarzo and Hockenbury, the two Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches Meet champions, stood out individually, along with Hedglin a freshman who pushed DeMarzo to the limit for 2½ miles in the conference meet a week ago.

DeMarzo’s title was the third of her career, but first in 3A, the highest classification. She won as a freshman and sophomore, when Crestwood’s female enrollment placed it in 2A, and was third in her 3A debut last season.

“It’s awesome,” DeMarzo said of making it back to the top spot in the district by finishing the 3.1-mile course in 19:31.7. “We put a lot of training in and everything we’ve done has really been to work to this point.

“I just knew coming into this race that nobody was going to want in more than me and my team.”

Just as they did in every WVC cluster meet this season, Crestwood swept the top three spots, even though they were facing nothing but large schools in a field that included Abington Heights, the unbeaten Lackawanna League champion.

Freshman Ella Novelli came in 13.8 seconds behind DeMarzo and sophomore Maggie Kozich took third.

Ellie Kozich was 13th and Emily Leicht 16th as Crestwood beat out Abington Heights, 35-70, at the top of the six-team field.

Hockenbury got to the finish line first in Class 2A boys in 16:59, then waited for one of the day’s agonizingly close scoring races to be made official.

When the scores were tallied electronically after the last runner crossed the finish line, Lake-Lehman learned it had edged Crestwood, the team it shared first place with in the WVC regular season, by a single point, 87-88, for the second state berth behind Holy Redeemer.

“That’s why it’s a cliché and every coach says it, ‘every place is big at an invitational,” Lake-Lehman coach John Sobocinski said. “Every place, and I literally said that to my entire team throughout the duration of the race, encouraging these guys along.”

Casey Weaver, Michael Serafin and Will McCarroll, Lake-Lehman’s season-long steady combo in the second through fourth spots in the lineup, came in 11th, 16th and 24th.

Ahmad Dabsheh passed runners on the final hill on his way to completing the five-runner team score with a 35th-place finish.

Hedglin won the Class 2A girls race by nearly 13 seconds in 19:35.6.

Dallas was on the wrong end of one of those close team races for the championships, falling to Holy Redeemer, 77-79, but the Mountaineers comfortably fit into the second state spot.

“The fact that we’re going to states, that’s incredible,” Hedglin said. “We’re all really excited.”

Dallas got there with four sophomores and three freshmen in the lineup.

Sarah Williams and Olivia Thomas came in 13th and 14th.

Julianna Sobocinski matched her father in landing a spot at states, contributing a 24th-place finish.

Makayla Miller was 35th.

District titles, district medals and state qualifying spots were all on the line Thursday.

The Crestwood and Dallas girls and Lake-Lehman boys joined the Class 2A championship Holy Redeemer boys and girls as team qualifiers.

Jillian Wolk from Hazleton Area in Class 3A; Hannah Sayre and Alana Palmaioli from Lake-Lehman and Madelyn Keating from Wyoming Area; and Mary Kate Kupsky from Wyoming Seminary were the individual girls qualifiers. Keating, last year’s champion, made it in her first race of the season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee during basketball season.

Nicholas Rousseau from Wyoming Valley West in Class 3A; Weston Medvetz and Jack Scanlan from Crestwood, along with Bryce Phillips and Aiden Cotton from Dallas in Class 2A; and Jack Noveli from Wyoming Seminary and Woobie Kupsky from MMI Prep in Class A were the boys state qualifiers. Scanlan finished ninth despite running much of the race with just one shoe after losing the other in the mud.

Medals were awarded to the top 10 in 3A, 15 in A and 20 in 2A.

Berwick’s Mattock Shultz and Crestwood’s Nash Greene, both in Class 2A boys, earned medals while falling just short of state berths.