MESHOPPEN – Holy Redeemer’s Grant Smith looked over his shoulder as he approached the finish line in second place during Thursday’s Class 2A boys race of the District 2 Cross Country Championships.

Smith was not looking for an opponent giving chase. He was checking on teammate Tom Brady and he liked what he saw.

“I had looked one time before we hit the last hill,” Smith said. “I saw (Crestwood’s) Preston Medvetz and (Mid Valley’s) Gabe Pacyna making a move on him.

“We came around that final uphill and I looked and I saw Tommy behind me in third place. I gave him a little grin.”

Smith and Brady’s second- and-third place finishes helped lead Holy Redeemer to the team title, 73-87.

The Royals won both Class 2A championships, through different approaches.

Putting two runners right behind champion Nick Hockenbury from Lake-Lehman allowed Holy Redeemer to beat out the Black Knights, 73-87, for the title.

The Holy Redeemer girls did not have anyone in the top eight, but their fourth and fifth runners placed higher than their counterparts from any team.

Holy Redeemer wound up having just enough to get past Dallas and individual champion Madison Hedglin, 77-79, for the team title.

“It was a full team race,” said Dylan Gearinger, the first-year head coach of both Holy Redeemer teams. “We knew going in that we didn’t have any low sticks like other teams, but we had four in the top 21 and our fifth came in 26th. That’s what did it for us.”

Lexie Marcinkowski led the way in ninth place. Emily Lehman and Frankie Basalyga also medaled in 11th and 20th.

Kyra Hayden was 21st and Abigail McGowan was 26th.

Aiden McDonald also medaled for the boys in 18th place.

Donato Strish was 21st after health issues left Gearinger uncertain whether he would be able to be part of the district lineup. Spencer Smith was 29th to complete the team score.