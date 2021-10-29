🔊 Listen to this

Berwick and Nanticoke will face off in the District 2 Class 3A girls volleyball championship next week after each team won semifinal matches on Thursday.

Berwick defeated Dallas 3-1, winning by game scores of 25-13, 19-25, 25-10 and 25-13.

The Bulldogs were led by Cecilia Isenberg (2 aces, 8 service points, 35 kills, 18 digs, 1 block), Camille Pinterich (6 aces, 10 service points, 21 digs) and Cassidy Evans (1 aces, 5 service points, 10 digs.)

Berwick is 14-1 with the victory.

Nanticoke defeated Crestwood 3-1.

The two teams will meet at Wilkes-Barre Area on Nov. 4.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman 6, Holy Redeemer 0

Grace O’Donnell scored three times to lead the Black Knights past Holy Redeemer.

Also scoring for Lehman were Ava Klopp, Therese Ciaccia and Callie Dieffenbacher.

Faye Post made one save in goal for Lehman to record the shutout. Redeemer’s Marissa Miller recorded 15 saves for Holy Redeemer.

Seminary 12, Tunkhannock 0

Ella Barbacci and Emma Watchilla each scored four goals to lead Wyoming Seminary past Tunkhannock.

Maddie Olshemski added three goals and Anna Mozeleski notched the Blue Knights final score.

AGATE

FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman 6, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0`–0

Lake-Lehman`0`2`2`1`–6

Scoring – Second Period: 1. LL, Grace O’Donnell (Madison Lasinski), 13:04; 2. LL, Ava Klopp (O’Donnell), 8:44; 3. LL, O’Donnell (Therese Ciaccia), 3:46. Third Period: 4. LL, Ciaccia (Rachel Galasso), 9:14; 5. LL, Callie Dieffenbacher (unassisted), :59. Fourth Period: 6. LL, O’Donnell (Klopp), 8:14.

Shots: HR 6, LL 21. Saves HR (Marissa Miller) 15, LL (Fay Post) 1. Corners: HR 1, LL 9.

Wyoming Seminary 12, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0`–0

Wyoming Seminary`3`4`1`4`–12

Scoring – First Period: 1. WS, Ella Barbacci (unassisted), 9:16; 2. WS, Barbacci (unassisted), 6:58; 3. WS, Emma Watchilla (Anna Mozeleski), 15.3. Second Period: 4. WS, Watchilla (Maddie Olshemski), 9:34; 5. WS, Barbacci (unassisted), 7:51; 6. WS, Olshemski (Barbacci), 1:57; 7. WS, Watchilla (Marta Maristany), 1:06. Third Period: 8. WS, Ella Barbacci (unassisted), 5:20. Fourth Period: 9. WS, Olshemski (unassisted), 14:17; 10. WS, Olshemski (unassisted), 12:07; 11. WS, Watchilla (Maristany), 11:01; 12. WS, Mozeleski (unassisted), 9:30.

Shots: WS 25, Tunk 1; Saves: WS (Cabell 0, Cotrone 1) 1, Tunk (Norah Rickaby) 9. Corners: WS 10, Tunk 2.