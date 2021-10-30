🔊 Listen to this

The first pro goal for the former first-round pick didn’t lead to a Penguins win. But Sam Poulin’s marker earned a point — along with a memorable moment — for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rookie.

Poulin scored with the goalie pulled with 41 seconds left in regulation to force overtime before Hartford regrouped for a 3-2 win in a shootout.

The loss snapped the Penguins’ three-game winning streak but gave them a point in four straight on the young season.

With rookies playing prominent roles up and down the roster this fall, two of them collected their first goals in a pro uniform. Before Poulin’s marker, Sam Houde was credited with his first score just 5:34 into the contest.

Houde, who served as captain last season for his junior team in Chicoutimi in the QMJHL, had one assist in his first four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Hartford managed to tie it up before the end of the first period, as Anthony Greco beat Penguins goalie Louis Domingue.

The score stayed at 1-1 past the midway point of the third period, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tempted fate by taking three straight penalties.

The third one — a cross-checking call against Jordy Bellerive — ended up being too much as Morgan Barron scored on the man-advantage to put the Wolfpack up 2-1.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pulled Domingue for an extra attacker with time winding down. The Penguins won a battle in the corner and Poulin had a quick give-and-go with defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph before snapping a shot from above the right circle.

The shot found its way through a crowd and a screen provided by Bellerive to get past Hartford goalie Keith Kinkaid to tie the game.

Poulin, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2019 draft by Pittsburgh, had racked up 88 goals in 192 career games in junior, highlighted by 32 in just 46 games in 2019-20 before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hartford had the better of play in the 3-on-3 overtime period before moving on to the shootout.

The Penguins couldn’t solve Kinkaid on four straight attempts, and Valtteri Puustinen, Radim Zohorna, Poulin and Bellerive were all denied.

Domingue managed to stop Zac Jones, Barron and Brodzinski before Tim Gettinger finally scored to give Hartford the win.

Bellerive had two assists in the loss and Domingue finished with 35 saves on 37 shots through regulation and overtime.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s road trip continues Saturday night as the Penguins face Springfield at 7:05 p.m.