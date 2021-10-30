🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With the 2021 hunting season underway in Pennsylvania, the Department of Agriculture this week released recommended best management practices to help protect hunters and their families against Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

“As fall washes over the commonwealth and Pennsylvania’s more than 850,000 licensed hunters move to the woods, we encourage them to keep health and safety in mind,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “With a few simple steps, hunters can protect themselves and their families, or those they’ve donated venison to, from risks associated with CWD.”

Since being identified in Pennsylvania, hunters have had a heightened awareness of the fatal neurological disease that can affect deer, elk, moose, and caribou.

The following best management practices are recommended to be adopted by Pennsylvania’s hunters and processors:

• Do not shoot, handle or eat meat from wild deer or elk that look sick, are acting strangely or are found dead. However, keep in mind that most CWD-infected deer might not look or act sick.

• Report any sightings of sick or abnormal-acting wild deer or elk to the PA Game Commission.

• If you are hunting in or near a disease management area, place your deer’s head in PA Game Commission collection containers to submit it for CWD testing.

• If you have your deer or elk commercially processed, consider asking that your animal be processed separately to avoid mixing meat from multiple animals.

• It is recommended that processors take extra care to thoroughly clean equipment after processing each wild deer.

• When field-dressing or processing deer:

• Wear disposable gloves.

• Minimize how much you handle the organs, particularly brain or spinal cord tissue.

• Do not use household knives or other kitchen utensils for field dressing.

• Double bag high-risk parts and dispose of in an approved landfill.

Deer crossing roads

more frequently

With deer becoming increasingly active, and daylight-saving time soon to put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is advising motorists to slow down and stay alert.

Deer become more active in autumn with the lead-up to their fall breeding season, commonly referred to as the “rut.” Around this time, many yearling bucks disperse from the areas in which they were born and travel, sometimes several dozen miles, to find new ranges. Meanwhile, adult bucks more often are cruising their home ranges in search of does, and they sometimes chase the does they encounter.

When daylight-saving time ends Nov. 7, there also will be increased vehicular traffic between dusk and dawn – the peak hours for deer activity.

“While the peak of the rut still is a few weeks off, deer already have ramped up their activity and are crossing roads more frequently,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “While motorists – at all times of year – should remain alert while driving and be on the lookout for whitetails, it’s especially important now and in the coming weeks.”

Data from around the country indicates Pennsylvania drivers face some of the highest risks of a vehicle collision with a deer or other large animal. A recent report shows Pennsylvania led the country in animal-collision insurance claims in the fiscal year 2020-21. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania drivers, according to the report, have a 1-in-54 chance of a vehicular accident involving a big game animal – one of the highest rates nationwide.

Drivers can reduce their chances of collisions with deer by staying alert and better understanding deer behavior. Just paying attention while driving on stretches marked with “Deer Crossing” signs can make a difference.

Deer often travel in groups and walk single file. So even if one deer successfully crosses the road in front of a driver, it doesn’t mean the threat is over. Another could be right behind it.

A driver who hits a deer with a vehicle is not required to report the accident to the Game Commission. If the deer dies, only Pennsylvania residents may claim the carcass. To do so, they must call the Game Commission region office representing the county where the accident occurred and an agency dispatcher will collect the information needed to provide a free permit number, which the caller should write down.

A resident must call within 24 hours of taking possession of the deer. A passing Pennsylvania motorist also may claim the deer, if the person whose vehicle hit it doesn’t want it.

Those taking possession of road-killed deer also are advised of rules related to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) that prohibit the removal of high-risk deer parts – essentially the head and backbone – from any established Disease Management Area (DMA) or Established Area (EA). Those parts must be removed before the deer is transported outside a DMA or EA. For maps of these areas, the complete list of high-risk parts and other information on CWD, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.

If a deer is struck by a vehicle, but not killed, drivers are urged to maintain their distance because some deer might recover and move on. However, if a deer does not move on, or poses a public safety risk, drivers are encouraged to report the incident to a Game Commission region office or other local law-enforcement agency. If the deer must be put down, the Game Commission will direct the proper person to do so.

To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, motorists can call the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

Game Commission NE Region

receives Partnership Award

The Northeast Region of the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) was recently awarded a Northeastern Environmental Partnership Award by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Environmental Partners.

The acclaimed awards program pays tribute to those organizations and individuals in Northeastern Pennsylvania that have achieved environmental conservation through partnering with others.

Several wildlife habitat enhancement projects conducted on the region’s 380,000 acres of state game lands are living testaments to the value of strong environmental partnerships.

Volunteer work crews, organized by local chapters of conservation organizations, augment Game Commission personnel in planting fruit and mast-producing trees, eliminating invasive plant species and reversing the effects of acid rain in waterways.

Partnerships with County Conservation Districts, along with other state and federal wildlife agencies, are instrumental in reviewing wildlife habitat management plans and securing required permits.

The PGC Northeast Region’s educational outreach initiatives deliver the message of conservation ethics and importance of forming partnerships to school students, conservation groups and civic organizations.

“Working with members of sportsmen’s groups, other government agencies and citizen scientists helps the agency move towards its vision of being recognized as a leader in innovative and proactive stewardship of wildlife,” said PGC Northeast Region Land Management Supervisor Phil Kasper.

The Game Commission Northeast Region recognizes and thanks its wildlife conservation organization partners including the National Wild Turkey Federation, Whitetails Unlimited, National Deer Association, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Ruffed Grouse Society, Trout Unlimited, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Mehoopany Creek Watershed Association, Earth Conservancy, Wildlands Conservancy, Lake-Noxen Elementary School, and many others for their support.

Phillip Kasper promoted to

Land Management Supervisor

Game Warden Phillip Kasper was recently promoted to the position of PA Game Commission Northeast Region Land Management Supervisor.

Kasper, originally from Hunlock Creek, is a 2012 graduate of the 29th class of game wardens from the Game Commission’s Ross Leffler School of Conservation. He was assigned to the position of Bradford County Game Warden in March, 2012 and promoted to the position of Game Lands Management Group Supervisor in December, 2014.

The Northeast Region Land Management Supervisor is responsible for the overall operation and management of over 380,000 acres of state game lands located in the 13 counties that comprise the Northeast Region. Game Warden Kasper now supervises five Land Management Group Supervisors and 39 civilian members of the Game Commission’s Wildlife Habitat Management Crews.

Kasper is a 2003 graduate of Lake Lehman High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Penn State University in 2008. Kasper received the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Joe Kurz Wildlife Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and again in 2020. He is an active member of the Ruffed Grouse Society, Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl and the National Deer Association. Phil enjoys waterfowl hunting, fishing, and dog training as well as spending time with his wife Samantha and his three dogs Chief, Drake and Hawk.

“Officer Kasper performed his duties as a Land Management Group Supervisor in the Northeast Region with pride and professionalism,” said Game Commission Northeast Region Director Daniel Figured. “I am confident he will do an outstanding job in his new position of Land Management Supervisor.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.