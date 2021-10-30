🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley West football team will have two games changed from regular losses to forfeit losses because of the use of an ineligible player.

Games against Williamsport and Hazleton Area will now be considered as forfeit losses by District 2. Valley West lost both games — 40-7 to Williamsport and 55-19 to Hazleton Area — but that didn’t matter, according to District 2 chairman Frank Majikes. He said both games needed to be switched to forfeit losses because of the ineligible player.

“You just can’t let it go because they lost or not,” Majikes said. “They have to be recorded as forfeits because of the use of an ineligible player.”

Majikes said Valley West reported the infraction earlier in the week.

The forfeits won’t affect Valley West’s quest to make the District 2/11 Class 5A playoffs since both games were already considered losses in the power ratings to determine postseason qualifiers.

Valley West (3-7) trailed Pocono Mountain East (1-7) by 0.0001 in the power ratings for the final playoff spot entering Saturday’s action. Both teams completed their seasons, but games in District 2 and 11 could change their final power ratings.