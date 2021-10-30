🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. – Misericordia University made a late defensive stand to defeat King’s College 24-17 in a college football game Saturday afternoon.

Trailing by seven, the Monarchs drove 72 yards to the Misericordia 3-yard line with under 30 seconds left. But on fourth and 1, the King’s jumped off sides and then three an incomplete pass into the end zone on fourth and 6.

Quarterback Mitchell Micale threw for 201 yards and a touchdown and added for 107 yards and a touchdown on the ground to lead the Cougars (3-5). Micale completed 15 of 24 passes and three one interception.

Misericordia receiver Jadyn Childs caught three passes for 144 yards and touchdown.

Brennan Robinson led the Monarch attack with 164 yards and two touchdowns on 21 rushes. Quarterback Tyler Moore finished 16 of 33 for 156 yards for the Monarchs (4-4).

Lycoming 30, Wilkes 27

Wilkes fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell a bit short as the Colonels were defeated by host Lycoming.

Trailing 27-14 heading into the final 15 minutes, the Colonels (6-2) outscored Lycoming 13-3 in the fourth quarter.

Nate Whitaker pulled in seven passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wilkes.

The Colonels used two quarterbacks with Xavier Powell throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns and an interception on an 8 for 17 performance. Jose Tabora completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.