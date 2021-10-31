🔊 Listen to this

On the final day of the perfect season, Wyoming Seminary got at least one team point from each spot in the lineup.

The Blue Knights followed up a doubles sweep in the state semifinals with a singles sweep in the final Saturday at the Hershey Indoor Racquet Club to win the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A girls tennis team championship.

“Each different player finds a way to step up and keep us advancing,” Wyoming Seminary coach Raphael Cooper said Friday night after his team advanced through the quarterfinals with the first of its three wins in Hershey. “It’s a true team.”

The two most recent additions to that team came up with two wins each Saturday and won in all four rounds of the state tournament as Wyoming Seminary followed up its unbeaten championship runs through the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2.

International student Victoria Martinez won twice at third singles Saturday. Martinez had never played tennis as a team sport before arriving from Spain at the start of the season and providing the deciding point in two of the four, one-point victories by Wyoming Seminary during the postseason.

The last 3-2 decision for the Blue Knights came in Saturday night’s final when all three wins came at singles, including freshman No. 1 player Ilana Rosenthal completing her perfect state team tournament run by pulling out a three-set victory.

Martinez and Rosenthal had dominated and both doubles teams won during a 4-0 semifinal victory over District 3 champion Conrad Weiser earlier in the day.

The three-set victory with a state team title hanging in the balance completed a remarkable freshman season for Rosenthal.

Rosenthal never lost game in the Wyoming Valley Conference, beating every opponent, 6-0, 6-0. Her only losses came against previous state medal winners as she finished as District 2 Class 2A runner-up in singles and in doubles with Ella Krypel.

Krypel was the other player to provide a singles win during the state championship match.

The doubles teams, which provided half the points in the semifinal, were Margaret Mihalick-Dominica Delayo and Maria Nolte-Victoria Smulowitz.

Rosenthal won, 6-1, 6-0, over Conrad Weiser’s Emma Perkins while Martinez was beating Victoria Waltz, 6-0, 6-1.

Nolte, the only sophomore on a doubles combination that otherwise featured three seniors, joined Smulowitz to defeat Emily McGonigle-Gracie McMahon, 6-0, 6-0, in the second doubles spot.

Mihalick-Delayo defeated Isabel Wiggins-Lydia Bashore, 6-1, 6-3, at first doubles.

With the team outcome decided, the second singles match between Krypel and Michelle Timothy was not completed.

With its spot in the state final secured, Wyoming Seminary got to watch and wait while District 7 champion Sewickley Academy defeated Lower Moreland, 4-0, in the second semifinal.

Sewickley Academy made it to the title match without having yielded a team point in the state tournament.

That changed against Wyoming Seminary in a battle that saw two of the five points come down to a third set.

Krypel topped Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova, 6-3, 6-4, at second singles.

Martinez made it past Kirsten Close in the third spot.

Wyoming Seminary was ahead, 2-1, with the two three-set matches on the court.

“It was a crazy atmosphere there,” Cooper said of the loud cheers from the largely family fan bases with each team.

Rosenthal made it through her match, defeating Ashley Close, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

“She showed great composure and drove it home for us,” Cooper said in a telephone interview on the way home from Hershey.

Sewickley Academy’s points came in doubles.

Maria Salvaggio-Roshni Thakkar defeated Nolte-Smulowitz, 6-1, 6-3.

Anjali Shah-Rayna Thakkar finished out the win over Mihalick-Delayo, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, after Rosenthal’s win.