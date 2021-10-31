🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Jesse DeLousia’s four-touchdown performance and fourth-quarter interception returns for touchdowns by two Susquehanna teammates allowed the Sabers to recover trailing Holy Redeemer by a dozen points three times Saturday night.

DeLousia’s 66-yard touchdown run with 5:33 left was the game-winner and J.J. Rosa’s 73-yard interception was the clincher as Susquehanna won, 39-26, at King’s College’s McCarthy Stadium in the finale to the regular season in District 2 football.

Holy Redeemer concluded its season at 2-8, letting the lead get away after Jacob Hunter threw for 177 yards and touchdowns to three different receivers in the second quarter alone to get the Royals their leads.

Hunter finished 13-for-26 for 255 yards, but Susquehanna came up with interceptions on consecutive Holy Redeemer pass plays twice in the second half.

The Sabers (3-7) used the win to improve their seeding moving up to third in District 2 Class 2A to set up a semifinal matchup with Dunmore (3-6) rather than top-seeded Lackawanna Trail (6-3).

DeLousia hurt Holy Redeemer in a variety of ways. He started the game at flanker, but moved to tailback and wound up as the leading rusher.

“He’s a kid you can plug in anywhere and he’ll make big plays,” Susquehanna coach Kyle Cook said.

DeLousia carried 17 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 32 yards and another touchdown, threw a halfback option pass for 53 yards and returned four kickoffs for 95 yards.

Holy Redeemer had its own weapons.

Zach Perta caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Justice Shoats caught six for 102 yards and a score. They caught touchdown passes of 83 and 62 yards for an 18-6 lead late in the first half.

Josh Wesneski took a reverse 42 yards for a score on the opening series of the second half for a 26-14 lead.

The Royals did not score again. They got as close as the Sabers 19 and 21, but they were intercepted four times in the final 18 minutes.

Susquehanna 39, Holy Redeemer 26

Susquehanna`0`14`6`19`—`39

Holy Redeemer`0`18`8`0`—`26

First quarter

None

Second quarter

HR – Zach Perta 83 pass from Jacob Hunter (kick failed),10:55

HR – Lou Lussi 17 pass from Hunter (kick failed), 7:35

SUS – Jesse DeLousia 1 run (kick failed), 4:03

HR – Justice Shoats 62 pass from Jacob Hunter (pass failed), 2:23

SUS – DeLousia 4 run (DeLousia run), 0:49.2

Third quarter

HR – Josh Wesneski 42 run (Shoats pass from Hunter), 10:34

SUS – DeLousia 23 pass from Colton Stone (pass failed), 6:48

Fourth quarter

SUS – Collin Smith 16 interception return (kick failed), 11:53

SUS – DeLousia 66 run (Layne Fisk kick), 5:33

SUS – J.J. Rosa 73 interception return (kick failed), 2:14

Team statistics`SUS`HR

First downs`16`15

Rushes-yards`40-269`28-147

Passing yards`91`255

Total yards`360`402

Passing`4-10-2`13-27-4

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`3-13

Punts-avg.`0-0`0-0

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-56`4-44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SUS, DeLousia 17-166, Fisk 12-56, Kaleb Shimer 6-28, Stone 3-19, Rosa 1-1, Team 1-minus 1. HR, Christian Leon 10-48, Wesneski 3-43, Shoats 5-27, Hunter 7-25, Perta 3-4.

PASSING — SUS, Stone 3-9-2-38, DeLousia 1-1-0-53. HR, Hunter 13-26-3-255, Shoats 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING – SUS, Spencer Beamer 2-59, DeLousia 2-32, HR, Shoats 6-102, Perta 5-113, Lussi 2-40.

INTERCEPTIONS — SUS, Rosa 2-74, Smith 1-16, Beamer 1-0. Lussi 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – SUS, Fisk 33. HR, None.