The Wyoming Valley Striders final race of 2021 took place Sunday with their 34th Annual Fall Trail 5.5 Mile Run at Frances Slocum State Park in Wyoming.

Sean Robbins of Dallas was the overall winner and Jillian Heller of Nanticoke was top female. Robbins won this race in 2019 and was top male last year. Heller was a first-time participant.

This race is an age-group graded race with a staggered start. The first 15 finishers received medals. Sunday’s race had 61 entries and 32 finishers.

Results

1. Sean Robbins, M, Dallas, 54:00; 2. Tony Korch, M, Nanticoke, 55:40; 3. Ryan Flaim, M, Wilkes-Barre, 56:52; 4. Mario Zarate, M, Meshoppen, 57:29; 5. Kenneth Young, M, Tunkhannock, 1:00; 6. Jeff Baran, M, Wilkes-Barre, 1:00:33; 7. Garrett Barr, M, Dallas, 1:01:32; 8. Jason Kobbe, M, Tunkhannock, 1:01:40; 9. Kevin Rusinko, M, Tunkhannock, 1:02:45; 10. Jillian Heller, F, Nanticoke, 1:03:30.

11. Cadee Gillette, F, Dalton, 1:04:48; 12. Irene Ziegler, F, Mountain Top, 1:06:27; 13, Brian Gibbons, M, Dallas, 1:06:28; 14. Kevin Moran, M, Harveys Lake, 1:08:07; 15. James Dalkiewicz, M, Shavertown, 1:08:18; 16. CHris Montagna, M, Pittston, 1:08:38; 17. Breah Johnson, F, North Abington Township, 1:08:55; 18. Jacob Vaxmonsky, M, Port Griffith, 1:09:44; 19. Chris Stine, M, Kingston, 1:10:11; 20. Shane Herbert, M, Wilkes-Barre, 1:13:01.

21. Kayla Gronkwoski, F, Shavertown, 1:14:44; 22. David Bass, M, Shavertown, 1:18:11; 23. Ryan Wenrich, M, Wyoming, 1:18:37; 24. Rock Warnagiris, M, Hunlock Creek, 1:19:18; 25. Donna Gould, F, Shickshinny, 1:20:14; 26. Deana Sesso, F, North Abington Township, 1:20:48; 27. Patrick Smith, M, Dunmore, 1:20:49; 28. Richard Owens, M, Wilkes-Barre, 1:21:55; 29. Con McCole, M, Wilkes-Barre, 1:21:56; 30. Thomas Malloy, M, Wilkes-Barre, 1:22:41.

31. Brian Brown, M, Lewisburg, 1:22:52; 32. Ernie Morgan, M, Shickshinny, 1:34:24.