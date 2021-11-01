🔊 Listen to this

Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown during the first half of an NBA game in New York.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash looks on during the first half of an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday in New York.

NEW YORK — James Harden had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists to power the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-91 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Harden is Brooklyn’s all-time leader with 13 triple-doubles, and joined Larry Bird for second on the NBA’s all-time list with 59.

“James was great,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said.

And he had help as Kevin Durant scored 23 points before being ejected in the third quarter. Durant became the third player in the Nets’ NBA history to score at least 20 points in the team’s first seven games to start a season. LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 off the bench. De’Andre Bembry contributed 15, and Joe Harris finished with 12.

“We’ve shown some signs of being a really good team,” Harden said. “We’re nowhere near where we would like to be.”

Whereas Brooklyn improved to 4-3 with its second straight win, Detroit fell to 1-5 with the loss.

“We just didn’t play with any activity,” said Cory Joseph, who led the Pistons with 13 points.

He later said the Pistons “have to play harder.”

Josh Jackson chipped in with 12, and Jerami Grant had 11.

After Jackson knocked down a pull up jumper to tie the game at 32 in the second quarter, the Nets outscored the Pistons 32-17 over the final 10:40 to go into halftime with a 64-49 advantage.

The Nets did not let up in the second half, as they extended their lead to as much as 30. Brooklyn’s dominance was encapsulated by Bembry’s alley-oop jam off of a Harden feed with 4.5 seconds left in the third. The 13,507 in attendance at Barclays Center became unglued as Bembry hung on the rim and Harden bounced down the court in celebration.

It was not an entirely seamless night for the Nets, as Durant was ejected with 3:23 left in the third quarter after being assessed for a flagrant foul 2 against Kelly Olynyk. The Detroit center and Brooklyn forward became tangled as Olynyk set a screen, and Durant threw a forearm and then shoved Olynyk to the court following a whistle.

The incident was Durant’s second in as many games. He had received a technical in Brooklyn’s 105-98 win over the Pacers Friday night for throwing the ball into the stands after a foul was called.

“I tried to run through the screen,” Durant said. “That was the result of me trying to blow the screen up.”

Brooklyn finished the game having made 65.3% of its shots from the field (47-for-72), 52% from 3 (13-for-25), as well as out-rebounding Detroit 41-29 and enjoying an 30-21 advantage in assists. The Nets also outscored the Pistons in the paint, 42-30.

“We couldn’t get them out of their rhythm,” Joseph said.

Jazz 107, Bucks 95

MILWAUKEE — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz beat the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks to hand the defending NBA champions their third straight loss.

Both teams were playing for the second straight night, as the Bucks fell 102-93 to San Antonio and the Jazz lost 107-99 at Chicago.

Mike Conley added 20 points, Jordan Clarkson had 15 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 as Utah rebounded from its first loss of the season.

Milwaukee has dropped three home games over the last five nights and has shot 27.5% (36 of 131) from 3-point range during that stretch. The Bucks opened the home stand with a 113-108 loss to Minnesota.

Khris Middleton missed Sunday’s game with an illness, causing one more obstacle for a Milwaukee team that already has been playing without usual starters Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo due to injury. Reserve forward Rodney Hood left with a bruised right hand after playing just 11 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Utah made its first five 3-point attempts and never trailed all night. Whenever the Bucks tried to rally in the second half, Mitchell responded.

When the Bucks got within five points with less than five minutes left in the third quarter, Mitchell scored Utah’s first seven points in a 12-2 run that gave the Jazz some breathing room. Before that stretch, Mitchell hadn’t scored since a 10-point first quarter.

After trailing by 17 in the final minute of the third period, Milwaukee got within five again midway through the fourth. Mitchell answered by scoring five points in a 9-1 spurt.

Grayson Allen made a 3-pointer to cut Utah’s lead to 99-95 with 1:39 left, but Mitchell made the game’s next two baskets to seal the victory.

Allen had 18 points. The Bucks also got 15 from Bobby Portis, 11 from George Hill and 10 from Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Mavericks 105, Kings 99

DALLAS — Luka Doncic made a 36-foot 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and blunt a late Sacramento rally and finished with 23 points in Dallas’ victory,

The Kings cut a 12-point deficit to 92-89 with 4:53 to play. With about two seconds left on the 24-second clock, Doncic hit the 3 from just past the center-court logo.

Doncic shot 10 for 21 from the floor and had eight rebounds and 10 assists. The long buzzer-beater was his only make on seven 3-point attempts.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 16 points to help the Mavericks rebound from a 31-point loss in Denver on Friday night.

Richaun Holmes had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Sacramento, and Harrison Barnes added 15 points. The Kings lost for the first time in four road games this season.

Hornets 125, Trail Blazers 113

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 13 of his 26 points in the decisive fourth quarter and Charlotte beat Portland.

Miles Bridges added 19 points and a career-high nine assists, and P.J. Washington had 17 points to help give coach James Borrego his 100th career victory. Charlotte finished 20 of 42 from 3-point range, with Oubre hitting six.

C.J. McCollum had 25 points for Portland, and Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Blazers had won two in a row.