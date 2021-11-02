🔊 Listen to this

EXETER – There are times when the Wyoming Area field hockey offense has trouble matching the incredible numbers put up by the team’s defense.

When execution is practically perfect, however, the goals come.

Alexys Moore pulled the Warriors out of a frustrating first 25 minutes Wednesday and sent them on their way to a 2-0 District 2 Class A semifinal victory over visiting Lackawanna Trail with one such play.

“Our coaching staff saw the gap and we just yelled, ‘Lex go’,” Wyoming Area coach Erin McGinley said. “And, she pulled the ball right, touched it into the circle and drove it to the opposite post.

“There’s nothing more you can ask. That’s like a text-book goal, ‘take it, do a pull right, touch it and finish it to the opposite post.”

Moore and Toni Minichello provided the goals and Wyoming Area posted its 12th straight shutout.

Only one game in the streak has been decided by more than three goals as Wyoming Area has won three 1-0, five 2-0 and three 3-0 games in its winning streak.

The winning and shutout streaks started together immediately after the team’s only loss, 4-0, to Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Wyoming Seminary.

The Warriors and Blue Knights meet again Wednesday at 6:30 at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium.

“Especially our defensive line, if one person gets beat, we know somebody’s going to be stepping in for us and we just have to fill in for them,” said Morgan Janeski, the center back in Wyoming Area’s stingy defense. “I’m never getting beat and being scared that the ball’s going to go in, because I know that somebody’s going to be coming and also our mids and forwards will drop back.

“And, I have a lot of trust in Carly (Saranchuk), our goaltender, as well.”

The Warriors count on Saranchuk for timely saves rather than a high volume of stops.

Lackawanna Trail managed just one shot and five penalty corners Monday.

Wyoming Area had seven penalty corners in the first quarter, including four in succession beginning with six minutes left in the first quarter.

The Warriors had 14 corners total, but their scoring came out of transition.

Moore spotted opportunity as she approached the circle and gave herself the room to rip the hard shot for a goal from just inside the right top of the circle with 4:51 remaining in the second quarter.

Minichello took a different approach to scoring. She ran on to Bianca Pizano’s long, lead pass deep in the circle, maneuvered the ball to her reverse side as she approached the goalie and got off a close-range shot that trickled into the cage with 8:55 remaining.

Top-seeded Wyoming Area improved to 17-1 going into its meeting with Wyoming Seminary, which defeated Lake-Lehman, 3-0.

Lackawanna Trail finished 12-7 in Gary Wilmet’s final season as head coach. Wilmet was varsity head coach the last five years after spending 25 years as the school’s head junior high coach.

DISTRICT 2 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY SEMIFINAL

Wyoming Area 2, Lackawanna Trail 0

Lackawanna Trail`0`0`0`0`—0`

Wyoming Area`0`1`0`1`—2`

SCORING – Second quarter: 1, WA, Alexys Moore (unassisted), 4:51. Fourth quarter: 2, WA, Toni Minichello (Bianca Pizano) 6:54.

Shots: LT 1, WA 18. Goalie saves: LT 12 (Lily Rejrat), WA 1 (Carly Saranchuk). Penalty corners: LT 5, WA 14.