KINGSTON – Anna Mozeleski was looking to get the ball to the stroke line for a teammate when she received a pass on a penalty corner that started with no time left on the clock in the third quarter Monday.

Mozeleski revised plans and sent a shot toward the goal, looking for a rebound.

She got something better.

Mozeleski’s shot whistled into the back of the cage for the game-breaking score that gave the Blue Knights a two-goal lead and sent three-time defending state champion Wyoming Seminary back to the PIAA tournament with a 3-0 victory over visiting Lake-Lehman in a District 2 Class A semifinal.

Both semifinal winners will advance to state play, but first they will meet Wednesday at 6:30 at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium to decide the district championship for the fourth straight season.

Wyoming Seminary has won the last four District 2 titles, the last three by beating Wyoming Seminary in the final.

Lake-Lehman was making it difficult for the Blue Knights to get back to their typical position.

The teams played on nearly even terms in the first quarter and Wyoming Seminary never moved in front until Mozeleski sent a ball into the circle where Ella Barbacci ripped the game-winning shot with 5:44 left in the half.

Laine Cabell made all four of her saves in the first half of the Wyoming Seminary shutout, but there were still some anxious moments until Mozeleski created some breathing room.

“We really had to step it up,” Mozeleski said. “Us, working together, we had hoped we would make it to the district championship.

“We just used that hope to drive us for fuel and for motivation. Our entire team worked together and communicated.”

Wyoming Seminary put the game away less than a minute into the fourth quarter off another penalty corner.

Barbacci fired a hard shot from just outside the circle. With players positioned for a possible deflection, the goalie was forced to make a stop. Isabella Pisano was there to score on the rebound.

DISTRICT 2 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY SEMIFINAL

Wyoming Seminary 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Lake-Lehman`0`0`0`0`—0`

Wyoming Seminary`0`1`1`1`—3`

SCORING – Second quarter: 1, SEM, Ella Barbacci (Anna Mozeleski) 5:44. Third quarter: Mozeleski (Emma Watchilla) 0:00. Fourth quarter: Isabella Pisano (Barbacci) 14:03.

Shots: LL 6, SEM 15. Goalie saves: LL 11 (Faye Post), SEM 4 (Laine Cabell). Penalty corners: LL 4, SEM 11.