🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas shut out Scranton Prep 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 3A girls soccer tournament Tuesday night.

The No. 2 seed Mountaineers advance to face third-seeded Berwick at home in Thursday’s semifinals, which will start at 6 p.m. This will be a rematch of last year’s District 2 championship, which the Bulldogs won in overtime, 2-1. The Bulldogs posted their own shutout in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, beating Valley View 7-0.

Mountaineers senior Olivia Maniskas scored on a penalty kick midway through the second half to cushion the score 4-0, putting the game away.

With five goals, Dallas was able to spread the wealth around the field. Senior Megan MacNeely scored the first goal at the 11:49 minute mark and also had four shot attempts and an assist.

Elizabeth Viglone scored in the beginning of the second half at the 33:58 mark. Shelby Bedony had two shot attempts and Viglone added four attempts of her own.

In the last minutes of the game, freshman Iris Hobson-Tomascik scored the last goal, assisted by MacNeely.

MacNeely scored a goal at the end of the first half with 1:49 minutes left with an assist from Viglone.

Dallas keeper Morgan Solano finished with eight saves to earn the shutout.

Berwick 7, Valley View 0

Kayla Fernandez scored six straight goals to fuel the third-seeded Bulldogs to a decisive win in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Rachel Whitenight opened the scoring for Berwick before Fernandez took over with four goals in a 17-minute span to give the Bulldogs a 5-0 lead at the half. She needed just three minutes in the second half to score No. 5 and No. 6.

Fernandez assisted on Whitenight’s goal to figure in on every score on the night. Abby Hess made seven saves for the shutout. Sarina DeFinnis had three assists.

Crestwood 4, Wallenpaupack 0

Kennedie Huber scored twice for the Comets and Emma Sheloski and Ella Brady each added a goal to lift No. 4 Crestwood to the win in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Mia Pollack (nine saves) and Amira Pirrone (one save) combined on the shutout for the Comets. Hayley Selfe finished with two assists.

CLASS 2A

Holy Redeemer 1, Wyoming Seminary 0

Bella Granteed scored midway through the second half to break a scoreless tie and give the Royals a win in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Avery Kozerski set up the game-winner.

Marie Lombardi made two saves for the shutout for the third-seeded Royals. Seminary counterpart Cassidy Skoranski finished with 10 saves to keep her team in the game.

Holy Redeemer will take on Wyoming Area in the semifinals on Thursday.

Lake-Lehman 9, Mid Valley 0

Top-seeded Lake-Lehman racked up a 33-0 edge in shots en route to a victory in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Eight different players scored for the Black Knights as Marissa Brdaric led the way with two goals and two assists.

Brenna Hunt, Autumn Palka, Ashley Hudak, Madison Rapsen, Lilian Raczkowski (two assists), Ava Hudak and Hailey Kline all had one goal apiece.

Lehman hosts Nanticoke Area in Thursday’s semifinals at 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming Area 9, Hanover Area 0

Halle Kranson scored three goals and added an assist to lead the second-seeded Warriors to a win in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Anna Wisnewski scored two girls while Hannah Fairchild figured in on four goals with a score and three assists for Wyoming Area, which outshot the No. 7 Hawkeyes 25-0. Olivia Allen, Emily Kostik and Ella Shepulski all had a goal apiece.

The Warriors will play Holy Redeemer in Thursday’s semifinals.

CLASS 4A

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Scranton 0

Esabella Mendola finished with three goals to power the Wolfpack to a win in the District 2/4 Class 4A subregional quarterfinals.

Elisa Prado and Krystal Haertter both had a goal and two assists in the win.

No. 3 seed Wilkes-Barre Area will travel to face Wyoming Valley West in Thursday’s semifinals at 5 p.m. The second-seeded Spartans had a first-round bye.

In Tuesday’s other Class 4A quarterfinal, No. 5 Hazleton Area was edged on the road at No. 4 Williamsport 2-1. The Millionaires will take on No. 1 Delaware Valley in Thursday’s other semifinal.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Wilkes 2, FDU-Florham 1

Victoria Burkhart broke a 1-1 tie with less than 10 minutes to play in the second half with a game-winning goal in the MAC Freedom playoff opener on the road.

Emily Bidelspach also scored for the fifth-seeded Colonels, who will play No. 1 Misericordia in Thursday’s semifinals.

GIRLS SOCCER

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Dallas 5, Scranton Prep 0

Scranton Prep`0`0 — 0

Dallas`2`3 — 5

First half — 1. DAL, Megan MacNeely (Kira Pomrinke), 29th minute; 2. DAL, MacNeely (Elizabeth Viglone), 39th. Second half — 3. DAL, Viglone (Kaitlyn Conrad), 47th; 4. DAL, Olivia Maniskas (penalty kick), 55th; 5. DAL, Iris Hobson-Tomascik (MacNeely), 79th.

Shots — SP 16; DAL 27. Saves — SP 16 (Kathleen Oven); DAL 8 (Morgan Solano). Corner kicks — SP 2; DAL 5.

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Berwick 7, Valley View 0

Valley View`0`0 — 0

Berwick`5`2 — 7

First half — 1. BER, Rachel Whitenight (Kayla Fernandez, Emma Colone), 1st minute; 2. BER, Fernandez (Sarina DeFinnis), 15th; 3. BER, Fernandez (Whitenight, RaeAnna Andreas), 30th; 4. BER, Fernandez (DeFinnis), 30th; 5. BER, Fernandez (DeFinnis), 32nd. Second half — 6. BER, Fernandez (Whitenight), 41st; 7. BER, Fernandez (Colone), 43rd.

Shots — VV 10; BER 21. Saves — VV 10 (Carron); BER 7 (Abby Hess). Corner kicks — VV 0; BER 5.

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Crestwood 4, Wallenpaupack 0

Wallenpaupack`0`0 — 0

Crestwood`2`2 — 4

First half — 1. CRE, Emma Sheloski, 28th minute; 2. CRE, Kennedie Huber (Sheloski), 32nd. Second half — 3. CRE, Huber (Hayley Selfe), 72nd; 4. CRE, Ella Brady (Selfe), 73rd.

Shots — WAL 11; CRE 22. Saves — WAL 16 (Josie Leighton); CRE 10 (Mia Pollack 9, Amira Pirrone 1). Corner kicks — WAL 6; CRE 4.

District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 1, Wyo. Seminary 0

Wyo. Seminary`0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`0`1 — 1

Second half — 1. HR, Bella Granteed (Avery Kozerski), 25:54.

Shots — SEM 2; HR 11. Saves — SEM 10 (Cassidy Skoranski); HR 2 (Marie Lombardi). Corner kicks — Not available.

District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals

Lake-Lehman 9, Mid Valley 0

Mid Valley`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`6`3 — 9

First half — 1. LL, Brenna Hunt (Kalee Raczkowski), 6th minute; 2. LL, Autumn Palka, 11th; 3. LL, Ashley Hudak (Marissa Brdaric), 16th; 4. LL, Madison Raspen, 17th; 5. LL, Lilian Raczkowski (K. Raczkowski), 35th; 6. LL, Ava Hudak, 38th. Second half — 7. LL, Brdaric (L. Raczkowski), 41st; 8. LL, Brdaric (L. Raczkowski), 45th; 9. LL, Hailey Kline (Brdaric), 53rd.

Shots — MV 0; LL 33. Saves — MV 22 (Courtney Rebar); LL 0. Corner kicks — MV 0; LL 18.

District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals

Wyoming Area 9, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`4`5 — 9

First half — 1. WA, Emily Kostik, 3rd minute; 2. WA, Halle Kranson (Hannah Fairchild), 5th; 3. WA, Anna Wisnewski (Kranson), 19th; 4. WA, Kranson (Adison Yankovich), 31st. Second half — 5. WA, Fairchild (Ella Shepulski), 41st; 6. WA, Olivia Allen, 62nd; 7. WA, Shepulski (Fairchild), 67th; 8. WA, Wisnewski (Fairchild), 70th; 9. WA, Kranson (Wisnewski), 71st.

Shots — HAN 0; WA 25. Saves — HAN 16 (Lindsey Snook); WA 0. Corner kicks — HAN 0; WA 13.