ALLENTOWN – Lehigh Valley goalie Felix Sandstrom stopped 25 shots and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was 0 for 8 on the power player as the Phantoms blanked the Penguins 4-0 on Wednesday.

Maksim Sushko and Tyson Foerster scored a pair of first-period goals to give the Phantoms a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Foerster’s goal came on the power play.

After a scoreless second period, Hayden Hodgson made it 3-0 at 4:27 of the third period with his second goal of the season.

Gerry Mayhew closed out the scoring with his fourth goal of the season, an empty-netter with just 1:33 left to play in the game.

It was the first win of the season for Lehigh Valley (1-5-2-0)

The Penguins (5-2-0-1) return home Friday to face the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m.