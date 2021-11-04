Seminary tops Wyoming Area to claim D2 Class A title

Wyoming Seminary’s field hockey team is crowned the PIAA District II champion by defeating Wyoming Area 4-1 on Wednesday evening at Wyoming Valley West Stadium. Both Seminary and the Warriors will move on to the PIAA State championships.

Sem’s Maddie Olshemski (13) scores with this shot on goal against Wyoming Area at Wyoming Valley West Stadium Wednesday evening. Seminary went on to win the game 4-1 to take the District II title.

Wyoming Seminary’s goalie Laine Cabell (64) saves a shot on goal by kicking the ball away a shot by Wyoming Area’s Alexys Moore (11).

KINGSTON – Maddie Olshemski turned the game’s first chance into the first goal – and the first against the Wyoming Area defense in 13 games.

By the time she was done, Olshemski had two goals and an assist and Wyoming Seminary had its fifth straight District 2 Class A field hockey championship with a 4-1 victory at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium.

Neither team had the ball in the offensive circle until Emma Watchilla took a pass and continued deep down the right side. Watchilla crossed it in front where Olshemski quickly redirected it into the cage with 7:17 left in the first quarter.

“We’ve been working on tipping a lot recently,” Olshemski said. “Since I got onto the forward line, the coaches have been working with me on that because I wasn’t very good.”

Wyoming Seminary’s offensive efficiency continued in a game where most of the first-half action took place closer to midfield.

The Blue Knights had the first five shots and turned three of them into goals.

Watchilla scored on a hard shot from near the top of the circle off an Olshemski pass 58 seconds into the second quarter, then Ella Barbacci converted a rebound with 10:45 still remaining in the first half.

The Wyoming Seminary defense of Maggie Barilla, Louisa Dening and Milaw Clausen held Wyoming Area without a shot for the first 23:38 and did not allow a penalty corner until the Warriors had six in the fourth quarter.

“We really want our team to peak right now and that’s exactly what they’re doing,” said Wyoming Seminary coach Karen Klassner, whose team has won the last three PIAA state Class A titles. “They’re peaking for states.”

Both teams will play in the state tournament, a year after it was reduced to champions only because of COVID. Wyoming Area went to the state semifinals in its last appearance in 2019.

“Both teams going on, I think, have a good shot at representing the area,” Klassner said. “ … I think we can do some damage in states. It would be nice if we could play against each other in the state championship game, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.

“To me, it’s harder to get out of the area. Our league is really strong, so it helps us when we go on.”

Wyoming Area tried fighting back from the three-goal deficit, applying the pressure that earned a penalty stroke when a Wyoming Seminary defender blocked a potential goal with her body.

Toni Minichello converted the penalty stroke with 8:12 left in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Olshemski restored the three-goal lead with 11:25 left.

A Wyoming Area defender blocked the ball in the circle, but couldn’t control it. Olshemski came up with the ball and quickly released a shot from the right side that beat the goalie inside the far post.

“They stopped it and tried to clear it up and I just picked up the junk on that play,” Olshemski said. “I was just turning and shooting.”

DISTRICT 2 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY FINAL

Wyoming Seminary 4, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Seminary`1`2`0`1`—4`

Wyoming Area`0`1`0`0`—1`

SCORING – First quarter: 1, SEM, Maddie Olshemski (Emma Watchilla) 7:17. Second quarter: 2, SEM, Watchilla (Olshemski) 14:02; 3, SEM, Ella Barbacci (unassisted), 10:45; 4, WA, Toni Minichello (penalty stroke) 6:20. Fourth quarter: 5, SEM, Olshemski (unassisted) 11:25. Shots: SEM 11, WA 7. Goalie saves: SEM 2 (Laine Cabell), WA 1 (Carly Saranchuk). Penalty corners: SEM 5, WA 6.