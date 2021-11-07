🔊 Listen to this

CHAPMAN LAKE – Lakeland forced seven turnovers and threw Lake-Lehman for 40 yards in losses Saturday night on the way to a 44-7 romp in the District 2 Class 3A football semifinals.

Evan Pochas returned an interception 36 yards for the last touchdown and another 33 yards to set up a first-quarter score and help the Chiefs land a shot at avenging their only loss of the season. The Lackawanna Football Conference Division 3 champion Chiefs (10-1) play at Wyoming Area (9-1) in Friday’s district semifinals.

Interceptions by Dominico Spataro and Pochas gave Lakeland first-quarter possessions at the Lake-Lehman 20 and 7, allowing the Chiefs to score three touchdowns in 4:01 for a 21-0 lead.

Lacota Dippre, who scored from the 20, and Pochas returned interceptions for scores in the last 2:15 of the third quarter to reach the Mercy Rule.

Lake-Lehman’s highlight came midway through the second quarter.

After Lakeland scored touchdowns on four straight drives, Lake-Lehman’s defense held and forced the Chiefs to settle for a 31-yard field goal.

Javon Borger went around the right side for a 68-yard touchdown on the next play.

Lake-Lehman finished 4-6, beginning and ending its season with losses to Lakeland.

District 2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Lakeland 44, Lake-Lehman 7

Lake-Lehman`0`7`0`0`—`7

Lakeland`21`10`13`0`—`44

First quarter

LAKE – Jon Seamans 9 pass from Dominico Spataro (Zach Janosky kick) 6:29

LAKE – Jaron Bullick 1 run (Janosky kick), 4:16

LAKE – Bullick 7 run (Janosky kick), 2:28

Second quarter

LAKE – Kevin Snyder 11 pass from Spataro (Janosky kick), 11:06

LAKE – Janosky 31 FG, 5:47

LL – Javon Borger 68 run (Tanner Manzoni kick), 5:25

Third quarter

LAKE – Dippre 20 interception return (bad snap), 2:15

LAKE – Evan Pochas 36 interception return (Janosky kick), 0:32

Team statistics`LL`LAKE

First downs`8`18

Rushes-yards`26-132`33-115

Passing yards`15`217

Total yards`147`332

Passing`3-13-5`18-31-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-5`2-6

Punts-avg.`3-37.0`1-32.0

Fumbles-lost`5-2`4-1

Penalties-yards`8-65`5-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — LL, Borger 5-82, Colby Roberts 10-44, Cole Morio 2-11, Jeremy Scouton 2-8, Justin Pudimont 3-3, Santino Diana 1-0, Brandon Ritinski 1-(minus-4), Gavin Wallace 2-(minus-12). LAKE, Bullick 8-43, J.P. Jeronimo 5-30, Evan Pochas 5-18, Spataro 9-17, Andrew Gelderman 2-11, Josh Ponce 2-6, Dippre 1-minus 1, Team 1-minus 9.

PASSING — LL, Wallace 3-13-5-15. LAKE, Spataro 18-31-0-217.

RECEIVING – LL, Roberts 2-13, Borger 1-2. LAKE, Snyder 9-137, Dippre 5-49, Riley Rovinsky 2-17, Seamans 1-9, Pochas 1-7.

INTERCEPTIONS — LL, None. LAKE, Pochas 2-69, Dippre 1-20, Spataro 1-1, Seamans 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.