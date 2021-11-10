🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA has set the sites and times for Saturday’s state playoff events for Wyoming Valley Conference teams.

In Class A field hockey, Wyoming Area will play Dock Mennonite at noon at Whitehall High school while Wyoming Seminary will play Boiling Springs at 2 p.m. at Selinsgrove High School.

In Class 2A girls volleyball, Holy Redeemer will play Allentown Central Catholic at noon at Hazleton Area High School.

Tickets will be sold online only and are available at piaa.org by clicking on “STORE” and following the links. All tickets are $8. No tickets will be sold at the site.

Saturday’s winners will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.