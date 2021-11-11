🔊 Listen to this

As we observe Veterans Day, it’s interesting to think about what career numbers baseball Hall of Fame player Ted Williams might have attained if he hadn’t lost several prime seasons during his Boston Red Sox career serving in the military. Could he have challenged Babe Ruth’s then career home run record?

Williams enlisted in 1942 and received his wings and U.S. Marine Corps commission on May 2, 1944. He served as a flight instructor and was awaiting orders to fly in the South Pacific when the war ended. He left active duty in time for the 1946 baseball season and picked up where he left off, winning the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 1946 and 1949.

Known as “The Splendid Splinter” for his tremendous hitting ability, Williams was recalled to active duty in Korea in 1952, and had to qualify with new jet aircraft not available during World War II. He flew 39 combat missions and made an emergency landing on Feb. 16, 1953, after guiding his damaged and blazing aircraft to an American base not far from enemy territory. Recognized with an Air Medal with Two Gold Stars for Meritorious Achievement, Williams completed his service on July 28, 1953, suffering from pneumonia and an inner ear problem that prevented him from further duty. He returned to baseball and added to his Hall of Fame career.

Reflecting on his service in World War II, Cleveland Indians pitcher Bob Feller said, “I did what any American could and should do, serve my country in its time of need.”

Detroit Tigers slugger Hank Greenberg was discharged from the US Army on Dec. 5, 1941, just two days before Pearl Harbor, but re-enlisted after the attack in Hawaii. Both lost significant playing time and the opportunity to increase their already impressive career statistics.

Williams, Feller and Greenberg are Hall of Fame legends, but there are also some lesser known players who served in the military and should be remembered. Outfielder Elmer Gedeon played five games with the Washington Senators in 1939, with three hits, a run batted in and a run scored. He spent the 1940 season in the minor leagues and was drafted in 1941. Gedeon was a bomber pilot until 1944 when the B-26 he was piloting was shot down over France. A three-sport star at the University of Michigan (baseball, football and track), he chose to play professional baseball and passed up a chance to compete on the US track team in the 1940 Summer Olympics.

Gedeon and Harry O’Neill were the two major league players killed in World War II. A catcher who appeared in one game for the Philadelphia A’s in 1939, O’Neill went into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1941 and became a First Lieutenant. He was killed in action on March 6, 1945, during the battle of Iwo Jima.

Major Bob Neighbors and his crew flew a night mission over North Korea on Aug. 8, 1952. They communicated that their B-26 aircraft was hit by enemy fire and bailed out. That was the crew’s last contact, and they were listed as missing in action. Following the end of the Korean Conflict and the exchange of prisoners of war, they were designated as killed in action.

Neighbors played with the 1939 St. Louis Browns and returned to the minor leagues until enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1942. At the end of World War II, he made the Air Force his career and was the last major league player to be killed in action. Bob was the second of the Neighbors brothers to die in combat. Paul Neighbors was killed on April 24, 1945, just a few weeks before World War II ended.

Five major league players were killed or died from illness during World War I: Alex Burr, who played one game for the 1914 Yankees; Larry Chappell, a player for the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians and Boston Braves from 1913 to 1917; Eddie Grant, who made his major league debut in 1905 with the Cleveland Naps and played in his last game with the New York Giants in 1915; Ralph “Billy” Sharman, who played in 13 games with the 1917 Philadelphia Athletics; and pitcher Bun Troy, who started one game for the Detroit Tigers in 1912.

Although Troy was born in Germany, he died serving in the U.S. Army on October 7, 1918. Chappell died on Nov. 8, 1918 from the Spanish Flu pandemic that killed an estimated 20 to 50 million victims, including 675,000 Americans.

By the time lefty Bart Shepard pitched for the Washington Senators on Aug. 4, 1945, he had already been shot down over Europe, lost his leg below the knee and spent time in a German prisoner of war camp. The first player to appear in a major league game with an artificial leg, Shepard was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross between games of a Senators doubleheader on Aug. 31, 1945. He served as a player/manager in the minor leagues until 1954 and remained active in national amputee baseball. Shepard won the U.S. Amputee Golf Championships in 1968 and 1971.

Roy Gleason, the only former major league player to serve in Vietnam, was wounded in a shrapnel explosion in 1968. One of only two survivors in his 45-man platoon, Gleason earned a commendation for heroism and the Purple Heart. He appeared in eight games for the 1963 Los Angeles Dodgers, mostly as a pinch runner, and finally doubled off Philadelphia’s Dennis Bennett on Sept. 28.

The ‘63 Dodgers won the World Series and Gleason was awarded a championship ring he took to Vietnam as a reminder of home. He was separated from his prize possession in the frenzied aftermath of his battle wounds, helicopter evacuation and medical care.

In September 2003, the Dodgers held a special night in his honor. He threw out the first pitch and was joined on the field by the entire team who presented him with a duplicate World Series ring. He is the last major league player wounded in combat and later helped all major league teams honor Vietnam veterans.

This is a small sample of baseball players who defended our country. On Veterans Day and always, thanks to all veterans in all walks of life for your service and sacrifice.

David Jolley is a public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer and the author of “A Good Cup of Coffee … Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.”