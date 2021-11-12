🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON – The 2021 Wyoming Valley All-Star Senior Classic kicked off Thursday night at Wyoming Seminary with the girls Black Team dominating the Orange Team 5-0.

The boys Orange Team also had an outstanding performance with their own blowout 4-0 of the Black Team.

Wilkes Barre Area’s Esabella Mendola scored two goals in the first half of the girls match at 11:06 and just about five minutes later at 6:51. She also had six shot attempts and an assist.

The Black Team scored an additional three points at marks 32:55, 16:29, 12:04. Black Team goalkeeper Marie Lombardie, of Holy Redeemer, recorded 16 saves.