There were five regular-season rematches in last weekend’s district football playoffs and four of them played out the same way as in the Wyoming Valley Conference regular season.

Dallas defeated Pittston Area by 22 the first time and 23 the second. Hazleton Area’s two wins over Wilkes-Barre Area were by 19 and 21 points. Lakeland added a bit more to its victory margin over Lake-Lehman, upping it from 29 in the regular season to 37 last Saturday.

Then there was the creepiest one of all. Valley View defeated Crestwood 38-7 — the same score as in the regular season.

The only outlier occurred outside District 2 where Williamsport reversed a 31-24 loss to Altoona in the regular season to a 36-14 victory in the D4/6 Class 6A semifinals. Considering Williamsport turned over the ball five times in the first meeting, last Friday’s outcome wasn’t a shock.

Now come two more rematches where the regular-season results have little consequences. Wyoming Area (9-1) hosts Lakeland (10-1) in a D2-3A semifinal and Hazleton Area (8-3) travels to Delaware Valley (8-3) for the D2-6A championship.

“It’s good to have a sense of your opponent as that goes,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “But other than that, it’s a brand new game.”

Elsewhere, Berwick (7-4) will try to keep its late-season surge going when it travels to Valley View (10-1) for a D2-4 semifinal game. The other D2-4A semifinal will have Dallas (8-2) hosting North Pocono (9-2).

All games start at 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at the two rematches.

Lakeland at Wyoming Area

Wyoming Area survived — and that’s not an exaggeration considering the circumstances — to defeat Lakeland 19-14 in Week 6. Quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick was injured in the game’s first series while playing defense and didn’t return. Running back Leo Haros assumed the quarterback duties and ran a Wildcat offense, with freshman quarterback Damien Lefkoski making a few cameos.

The loss of Sokach-Minnick was a threefold problem. Not only was he one of the top quarterbacks in the WVC, he was an outstanding defensive end and one of the top long snappers in the nation. Yet, Wyoming Area endured his absence as Haros rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, the last coming with 3:35 remaining after Wyoming Area took points off the board after making a field goal. He also intercepted two passes.

“That definitely limited what we could do as far as our passing game,” Spencer said. “We had a very limited package when we had Leo at the Wildcat and we also had Damien, our young quarterback, in there at times. It did greatly limit what we could do.”

Sokach-Minnick returned to the lineup the next game and his passing ability Friday will help open up things for a stable of quality skills guys. Haros, running backs Aaron Crossley and Nico Sciandra and receiver Rocco Pizano have all scored on the ground multiple times.

The X-factor could be Lakeland quarterback Dominico Spataro, who has thrown for 2,037 yards and 22 TDs and rushed for 751 yards and 13 TDs, both tops on the team. Spataro doesn’t have the same group of runners as Wyoming Area, but his receiving crew can measure up with many across the state.

Spencer said the other concern with Spataro is how he can extend plays with his mobility, allowing receivers time to deviate from their original routes. Spataro was 18-of-30 for 152 yards and rushed for 62 yards and a score in the first meeting.

Hazleton Area at Delaware Valley

While Wyoming Area was rallying for a win vs. Lakeland in Week 6, Hazleton Area saw its comeback bid die at the Delaware Valley 15-yard line with 4:25 remaining. The Cougars got back the ball with about two minutes left, but were unable to threaten and fell 14-9.

“We just have to play better in all three phases,” Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman said. “We feel we’re a team that’s shown progression throughout the year. We pride ourselves on making our weaknesses our strengths.”

Both teams started the season slowly. Hazleton Area lost its first two games; DelVal lost its first three. The asterisk — Hazleton Area’s losses came to opponents who are a combined 19-2 while DelVal’s came against opponents who are a combined 26-6.

DelVal has won every D2-6A championship since the PIAA went to six classification in 2016. This version of the Warriors relies heavily on the running of Joe Sciascia and Paulie Weinrich, who have combined for 1,638 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing. Sciascia had 135 yards in the first meeting. Quarterback CJ Ross has done enough to hurt defenses when they pack the box to stop the run.

“They’re the class of District 2 6A since we’ve gone to six classifications,” Buchman said. “They’ve run District 2 so to speak. They’re really a quality opponent and we’re excited to compete for another championship this year.”

A big difference between then and now for Hazleton Area is its running game. Feature back Matt Buchman, the coach’s brother, left the first meeting averaging 2.9 yards per carry. Over the last five games, he’s averaging 4.6 per rush. He is also a strong receiver out of the backfield, giving the Cougars an extra option to go with standout receivers Connor Shamany and Matt Cusatis.

Perhaps the biggest boost this season has come from quarterback Tyler Wolfe, a first-year starter who has now thrown for 1,926 yards and 20 touchdowns.