🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area (8-3) at Delaware Valley (8-3)

District 2 6A Championship

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the Williamsport (6-5) vs. State College (5-5) winner next weekend in the first round of the PIAA 6A state playoffs.

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (12-6), 2nd year; Del Val’s Keith Olsommer (166-92), 22nd year

Last Meeting: Del Val 14-9 in Week 6

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 31-0 in 2000

All-Time Series: Del Val 14-5

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars turned in another impressive performance on both sides of the ball in defeating Wilkes-Barre Area 24-3 in the semifinals. QB Tyler Wolfe threw three TD passes, giving him 21 on the year, and is closing in on 2,000 yards passing. The offense is doing a good job protecting the ball with no turnovers in the last three games. The defense has held four of the last five opponents to 11 points or less. A very different team than the one that took the field in August.

Scouting Del Val: The Warriors, who have won five consecutive D2-6A championships, routed Scranton 38-7 in the semifinals. The defense picked off three passes while the offense took control in the second quarter. RBs Joe Sciascia and Paulie Weinrich had strong games and did the same in the first meeting with Hazleton Area. QB CJ Ross has been doing enough to keep opposing defenses honest. That 0-3 start seems like it’s in the distant past.

Bottom Line: There’s no clear-cut favorite here. Should be an outstanding game.

Berwick (7-4) at Valley View (10-1)

District 2 4A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the North Pocono vs. Dallas winner next weekend for the district championship. Berwick will be on the road if it wins. Valley View will host the title game if it wins.

The Coaches: Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (169-109), 25th year; Valley View’s George Howanitz (104-64), 15th year

Last Meeting: Valley View 14-13 in 2019

First Meeting: Berwick 17-12 in 1977

All-Time Series: Valley View 7-5

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs had their best offensive game in defeating Wallenpaupack 37-17 in the quarterfinals. QB Matt Lonczynski threw two TD passes. He had seven total in the regular season. RB Ben Knorr continued his surge with a third consecutive 100-yard rushing game. However, the unit has a tendency to sputter on occasion. The run defense remained stout. The two Wallenpaupack touchdowns came in the closing minutes of the game after Berwick was up 37-3.

Scouting Valley View: Valley View scored on offense, defense and special teams in defeating Crestwood 38-7 in the quarterfinals. The defense was outstanding, forcing six punts and surrendering just 99 yards. RB Connor Hilling led the run-first offense, which will be tested vs. a Berwick defense that has held its last six opponents to under 100 yards on the ground. The Cougars have done a great job easing the absence of QB Adam Howanitz, who was lost for the season with an injury in Week 6.

Bottom Line: If Berwick has a chance at an upset, it will be up to the defense to make that happen.

North Pocono (9-2) at Dallas (8-2)

District 2 4A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the Berwick at Valley View winner next weeknd for the district championship. The winner will be home if Berwick wins or on the road if Valley View wins.

The Coaches: North Pocono’s Greg Dolhon (50-53), 10th year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (53-27), 7th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 21-14 in 2009

First Meeting: North Pocono 41-34 in 2000

All-Time Series: Dallas 2-1

Scouting North Pocono: The Trojans posted their fifth shutout by defeating Honesdale 27-0 in the quarterfinals. North Pocono has allowed 32 points total in its last eight games, with a chunk coming in a 12-6 loss to Delaware Valley in Week 10. The defense, though, will be tested because Dallas brings a more capable run-pass balance than several other opponents. The offense, led by QB Will Soma, is solid and has been overshadowed by the defense’s dominant play.

Scouting Dallas: A couple big defensive stops in the first half turned the tables as Dallas went on to defeat Pittston Area 35-12 in the quarterfinals. QB Jackson Wydra threw for a career-high 261 yards, connecting on long TD passes to Zach Paczewski and Joe Peters. The running game was off a tick early, but got going in the second half as RB Parker Bolesta his fourth 100-yard game of the season. The defense has really come together as the season progressed.

Bottom Line: A very intriguing matchup because Dallas has nice balance on offense and North Pocono has a shutdown defense.

Lakeland (10-1) at Wyoming Area (9-1)

District 2 3A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

What’s At Stake: The winner plays the Mid Valley at Scranton Prep winner next weekend for the district championship. The winner will be at home if Mid Valley wins or on the road if Prep wins.

The Coaches: Lakeland’s Dave Piwowarczyk (20-8), 3rd year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (88-55) 13th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 19-14 in Week 6

First Meeting: Lakeland 26-21 in 2006

All-Time Series: Tied 2-2

Scouting Lakeland: The Chiefs had little trouble disposing of Lake-Lehman in the quarterfinals 44-7. QB Dominico Spataro threw two TD passes, but didn’t use his legs much. His run-pass ability makes him extremely dangerous. The defense finished off the win with two Pick-6s. The unit allowed 147 yards, with most coming on a Lehman touchdown run. A recent red flag came against Dunmore in Week 10 where Lakeland had to rally late to win 21-17. Wyoming Area handled Dunmore 35-6 a week earlier.

Scouting Wyoming Area: Wyoming Area led Carbondale Area 7-6 late into the second quarter in its quarterfinal game. The Warriors won 55-13 because they have a lot of guys who are dangerous with the ball. Nico Sciandra scored four times and Rocco Pizano, Leo Haros and Aaron Crossley all scored once. The incredible amount of talent led to a season-high 538 yards of offense. QB Blaise Sokach-Minnick was injured earlier in the first meeting with Lakeland while playing defense and didn’t take any offensive snaps.

Bottom Line: The ultimate toss-up game.