The first round of the PIAA playoffs on Tuesday was a mixed bag for the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Field hockey did OK as two of four teams advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals. Girls volleyball also had a split decision, with one win and one loss. Soccer was the end of the road for all four teams, including a pair of heartbreaking losses. The Wyoming Seminary boys lost in overtime, while the Dallas girls lost 1-0.

So now it’s down to just three teams in sports other than football, which is still in the District 2 phase Friday.

Whether any teams remain will be decided Saturday as Wyoming Seminary and Wyoming Area field hockey and Holy Redeemer volleyball try to keep their state title aspirations going.

District 2 Class A runner-up Wyoming Area (18-2) will play District 1 runner-up Dock Mennonite (15-5) at noon at Whitehall High School. District 2 Class A champion Seminary (19-2) gets District 3 third seed Boiling Springs (20-3) at 2 p.m. at Selinsgrove High School.

District 2 Class 2A champion Holy Redeemer (14-5) plays District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic (12-7) at noon on the court at Hazleton Area High School.

Wyoming Area will be going up against a Dock Mennonite team with just one senior on the roster. Dock Mennonite advanced with a 2-0 win over D12 champion Archbishop Wood. Olivia Zaskoda and Eden Schrag scored first-quarter goals and the Pioneers held Wood to one shot all game. Junior Celeste Derstine was an all-state honorable mention selection last year.

Seminary’s main concern will be Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff. The Ohio State commit has 27 goals, but she’s not the only weapon. The Bubblers have four other players who have scored at least 10 goals. They advanced with a 3-0 shutout of D1 champion New Hope.

In volleyball, Redeemer defeated D4 champ Wyalusing 3-0 in the opening round. The Royals won the first two games 25-14 and the last 26-24. Allentown Central Catholic had a slightly easier time with D12 champ Conwell Egan, winning the first two sets 25-16 and the final 25-15.

Although Allentown Central Catholic’s record isn’t overly impressive, the Vikings played a very tough schedule with six of the losses coming against quality Class 4A opponents. They have size at the net led by 5-foot-11 senior Reilly Blair.