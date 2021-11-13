🔊 Listen to this

One goalie went up to Pittsburgh to start the day. The other left the game with an apparent injury.

All tied up in the third period, and it was up to Tommy Nappier to help end Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s four-game losing skid.

The former Ohio State standout did just that, stopping all 10 shots he faced Friday night, holding on long enough for defenseman Chris Bigras to score the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Charlotte at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Nappier had been with ECHL affiliate Wheeling but was called up Friday morning when veteran goalie Louis Domingue was recalled to join Pittsburgh for Saturday night’s game in Ottawa.

But the 23-year-old wasn’t expecting to play Friday against the Checkers with Filip Lindberg getting the start in net. When Lindberg wasn’t able to come out for the third period of a 1-1 game, however, Nappier stepped in to record his second career AHL win in this, his first full season as a pro.

The victory was made possible by an unlikely source.

Bigras hasn’t been known for his scoring prowess since his days in junior, which helped make him a second-round pick. He entered Friday’s game with 21 goals in 248 career AHL games and picked up his first in a Penguins uniform with 3:23 left in regulation.

After some sustained pressure, Bigras was pinching when he dug a puck out of a scrum at the side of the Charlotte net and fired it past goalie Joey Daccord for the 2-1 lead. Jonathan Gruden and Jordy Bellerive picked up the assists.

Combined with Nappier’s relief effort, it was an uplifting moment for the Penguins (6-5-0-1), who came into the night having lost all four games in November.

Once again, it was a rough start to a game for the Penguins, who fell behind 1-0 just 1:26 into the contest when Grigori Denisenko beat Lindberg.

But unlike the previous four games, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton never let things snowball. And Valtteri Puustinen continued his strong rookie campaign when he tied the game with 3:11 left in the opening frame, scoring his fifth of the season on assists from Radim Zohorna and Felix Robert.

The Penguins managed to get to the intermission tied despite being outshot 16-6. The rest of the game was played on more even terms, and Lindberg had stopped 27 of 28 shots by the time he exited at the end of the second period.

With Nappier taking over, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tightened up and held the Checkers to 10 shots in the final frame.

Captain Taylor Fedun returned from Pittsburgh to help bolster the blue line. Juuso Riikola was also initially sent down to the AHL but had to be recalled again on an emergency basis Friday.

The two teams will be right back it Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre Township for a rematch set for 6:05 p.m.