Goal line stand give Warriors semifinal win

Wyoming Area’s Rocco Pizano (3) finishes off his 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter Friday night.

Wyoming Area’s John Morgan (2) intercepts a pass intended for Lakeland’s Jon Seamans in the fourth quarter as Rocco Pizano (3) also defends.

Wyoming Area’s Usamah Alansari (14) catches a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick in the third quarter of Friday night’s District 2 Class 3A semifinal game with Lakeland.

Wyoming Area’s Usamah Alansari (14) escapes a tackle attempt by Lakeland’s Jon Seamans on his way to a 51-yard touchdown reception at 7:01 of the third quarter Friday night.

WEST PITTSTON — Seven weeks earlier, on the same field and in the same end zone with nearly the same amount of time on the clock, Wyoming Area saw a victory slip away.

That memory didn’t escape Wyoming Area defensive back Usamah Alansari as Lakeland’s fourth-down play unfolded Friday night.

“I did actually when I saw that guy wide open,” Alansari said. “When I saw that guy wide open I was like, ‘Oh, this does look like Southern.’ It felt like it.”

But as the fourth-down pass eluded an open receiver as the clock hit 18.4 seconds, Wyoming Area held on this time with a bigger prize now within its grasp. The Warriors had defeated Lakeland 35-32 in the District 2 Class 3A semifinals, earning a meeting with unbeaten Scranton Prep for the championship.

The Warriors (10-1) will play Prep (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Scranton Memorial Stadium. Lakeland ended its year at 10-2, with both losses coming to Wyoming Area.

Back on Sept. 17, Southern Columbia drove 99 yards and scored with 31.8 seconds left to defeat Wyoming Area 37-30 and keep intact the nation’s longest winning streak at 63 games. Lakeland didn’t have that far to go — 58 yards to be exact — with 1:19 remaining to score a go-ahead touchdown.

Quarterback Dominico Spataro, who tortured the Wyoming Area defense with his arm and legs, connected for 38 yards to Jon Seamans on the Chiefs’ first play and then scrambled 10 yards to give Lakeland a first-and-goal from the Wyoming Area 10-yard line.

A short pass gained 3 yards, and a spike to kill the clock gave Lakeland two more cracks at the end zone. A third-down pass was incomplete, setting up one final chance.

Lakeland had three receivers out wide left and all three ran slants, with Nick Mancuso breaking off his route and heading back right. The other two receivers essentially picked off all the Warriors defenders, but Spataro’s pass to a wide-open Mancuso sailed wide.

Spataro finished 21-of-33 for 223 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 73 yards. Wyoming Area corralled the 5-foot-9, 155-pound junior four times in the backfield, although his elusiveness made that a challenge.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Wyoming Area defensive end/quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick said. “He’s quick, he’s shifty, it’s really hard to keep him contained. That’s why you have to get him to the ground when you get close to him. You have to make a play on him whenever you can because he’s a game-breaker.”

Wyoming Area had a game-breaker as well in Alansari, who had a career night with four catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. After catching a perfectly placed ball from Sokach-Minnick for a 67-yard TD on the fourth play of the third quarter, Alansari gave Wyoming Area the lead for good with a 51-yard catch-and-run at 7:01 of the period.

Sokach-Minnick had to roll from pressure and hit Alansari at the Lakeland 39. The 6-1 senior slipped a tackle and raced to the end zone untouched.

“I didn’t feel (the tackle attempt),” Alansari said. “I just saw green grass.”

Plenty of players did as the teams combined for 729 yards and 10 touchdowns, a sharp contrast from Wyoming Area’s 19-14 win over Lakeland in Week 6 where the teams totaled 437 yards and four TDs.

The first quarter alone took 44 minutes to play and had four touchdowns in a span over just over two minutes.

Spataro started the scoring with a 1-yard run and five plays later Wyoming Area running back Nico Sciandra scored on a 17-yard run. The Chiefs then scored three plays later on a 14-yard TD catch by Kevin Snyder, only to have Wyoming Area score on the ensuing kickoff as Rocco Pizano worked the right sideline for a 88-yard touchdown.

“It was a great high school football game,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “We had two kind of knockdown, drag-out, outstanding football games with this Lakeland football team this year. They’re as good as any team in District 2.”

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Wyoming Area 35, Lakeland 32

Lakeland`13`12`7`0 — 32

Wyoming Area`13`7`15`0 — 35

First quarter

LAK — Dominico Spataro 1 run (Zach Janosky kick), 8:58

WA — Nico Sciandra 16 run (Jayden Rusyn kick), 7:16

LAK — Kevin Snyder 14 pass from Spataro (bad snap), 6:58

WA — Rocco Pizano 88 kick return (kick failed), 6:45

Second quarter

LAK — Snyder 30 pass from Spataro (kick blocked), 11:23

WA — Aaron Crossley 5 run (Liam Burke kick), 5:45

LAK — Spataro 11 run (pass failed), 1:48

Third quarter

WA — Usamah Alansari 67 pass from Blaise Sokach-Minnick (Crossley run), 10:53

LAK — Jon Seamans 25 pass from Spataro (Janosky kick), 7:57

WA — Alansari 51 pass from Sokach-Minnick (Burke kick), 7:01

Team statistics`LAK`WA

First downs`27`14

Rushes-yards`30-164`34-141

Passing yards`223`201

Total yards`387`342

Passing`21-34-1`7-19-0

Sacked-yards lost`4-23`0-0

Punts-avg.`1-34`3-18.6

Fumbles-lost`1-1`-0

Penalties-yards`6-50`5-56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Lakeland, Spataro 17-73, Evan Pochas 10-75, Jaron Bullick 2-17, team 1-(minus-1). Wyoming Area, Sciandra 7-30, Crossley 18-91, Leo Haros 2-2, Pizano 2-8, Sokach-Minnick 4-11, team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — Lakeland, Spataro 21-33-1-223, team 0-1-0-0. Wyoming Area, Sokach-Minnick 7-17-0-201, Pizano 0-1-0-0, team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Lakeland, Lacota Dippre 6-50, Nick Mancuso 5-30, Snyder 6-69, Seamans 4-74. Wyoming Area, Alansari 4-164, Sciandra 1-8, John Morgan 1-11, Rusyn 1-18.

INTERCEPTIONS — Wyoming Area, Morgan 1-0.