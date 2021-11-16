🔊 Listen to this

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, right, is guarded by New Orleans forward Nahja Scott, left, while setting up a shot during the second half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Waco, Texas.

North Carolina State’s Madison Hayes (21), Diamond Johnson (0), Jakia Brown-Turner (11) and Raina Perez (2) celebrate their win over Towson in an NCAA basketball game Monday in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Having a player like Diamond Johnson is a luxury for N.C. State coach Wes Moore.

A season ago, she was an All-Big Ten selection at Rutgers. Now, she’s coming off the bench for No. 5 N.C. State.

“It’s pretty nice when you can bring Diamond Johnson in to give you a spark,” he said. “She can give you more than a spark — she gives you a forest fire out there.”

Johnson scored 16 points and had six rebounds for N.C. State, which led wire-to-wire in a commanding 100-52 victory over Towson on Monday night.

Johnson also had three assists and two steals. Four other players for the Wolfpack (3-1) scored in double digits: Elissa Cunane with 15 points, Raina Perez with 13 points, Jakia Brown-Turner with 11 and Camille Hobby with 12.

Madison Hayes, a transfer from Mississippi State, had career highs in rebounds (12) and assists (6) for N.C. State.

“She’s really active,” Hobby said. “She works really hard. So, when you work hard and you have a great attitude, and you crash the boards really hard, you’re going to get rebounds. That’s what she does.”

The Wolfpack were dominant in nearly all facets of the game. They shot 55.9% from the floor, 50% from behind the arc and 73.7% from the charity stripe.

Aleah Nelson paced the Tigers (3-1) with 17 points.

Towson struggled mightily from 3-point range, making just 3-of-31 shots from deep. The Tigers also had 13 turnovers to just three assists.

Tennessee 52, South Florida 49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. –Jordan Horston scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half, Tamari Key had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, and No. 16 Tennessee beat No. 23 South Florida 52-49 on Monday night.

Elena Tsineke scored 13 points for South Florida (2-1), and Elisa Pinzan added 11 points.

Tennessee (3-0) took its first lead since early in the game on a putback by Key with 1:38 left in the game to make it 47-46 lead. But Pinzan sank an open 3-pointer to retake the lead for USF with 44.6 left.

Horston then went to the line on three straight possessions. She converted a three-point play with 39.4 seconds and twice went 1 for 2 at the free-throw line, leaving USF a chance to tie it.

But Tennessee’s defense locked down and didn’t allow the Bulls to get off a quality shot in the final 9.3 seconds.

Baylor 78, New Orleans 39

WACO, Texas — Queen Egbo scored 22 points on 11-of-12 shooting and had 11 rebounds as sixth-ranked Baylor improved to 3-0 under new coach Nicki Collen with a 78-39 victory over New Orleans on Monday night.

“I felt comfortable, my guards made it very easy for me in the paint to get easy baskets,” said Egbo, a 6-foot-3 senior center. “Definitely can’t take anything away from them, they made my life a lot better.”

Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith also had a double-double, her second straight, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sarah Andrews had 12 points and Caitlin Bickle scored 10.

After three games in seven days to open the season, the Bears have their biggest test so far on Sunday at third-ranked Maryland. They then play games on three consecutive days in the Cancun Challenge, starting on Thanksgiving morning.

“I don’t think any coach is probably happy with a lot of things this time of year,” said Collen, who coached the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream before Baylor. “I think every game gives you something to look at and to work on.”

The Lady Bears shot 53.6% from the field (30 of 56) but were 6 of 23 on 3s and had 15 turnovers.

Brianna Ellis had 16 points and Jomyra Mathis 14 for the Privateers (0-2), a team filled with newcomers that at least took a lead in another lopsided loss to a Big 12 team and cut down on its turnovers.

“One word, growth, from Texas to Baylor. Very difficult schedule,” New Orleans coach Keeshawn Davenport said. “But I’ve seen us grow in between these two games, and that’s all I’m asking this team to do, each game get a little bit better.”

New Orleans quickly fell behind 17-0 in losing its opener 131-36 last week at Texas, which moved up from 25th to 12th in the new AP poll earlier Monday after beating defending national champion Stanford on the road. The Privateers had more turnovers (38) than points against Texas, and still turned it over 25 times against Baylor.

The Privateers hit two free throws to open the scoring and then led Baylor 11-10 when Ellis made a 3-pointer from the left corner with 4:38 left in the first quarter. But that was their last lead. Andrews made a go-ahead layup for the Bears and then added a jumper.

Soon after that, New Orleans had a span with five missed shots and seven turnovers while Baylor scored 10 points in a row. The Bears led by double figures the rest of the game.

“Credit to them, but at the end of the day we played our game,” Andrews said.

Iowa State 75, South Dakota State 56

AMES, Iowa — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points and Aubrey Joens added 17 in Iowa State’s win over South Dakota State.

Joens scored the first five points of Iowa State’s 18-6 run to take a 20-point lead early in the third quarter.

Emily Ryan had 12 points, five assists and four steals for Iowa State (2-0).

Madysen Vlastuin led South Dakota State (1-2) with 14 points. Tylee Irwin added 12 points and Paiton Burckhard 10. The Jackrabbits were held to 33.9% shooting, and did not make a field goal in the final three and a half minutes.