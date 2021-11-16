🔊 Listen to this

The New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley celebrates after an NBA game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday in New York. The Knicks won 92-84.

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks were clearly not going to shoot their way out of their slump.

With most of their starters struggling, it was going to have to be done with defense — just the way they like it.

“This is how we win games,” All-Star forward Julius Randle said.

Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 16 points, and the Knicks limited the Indiana Pacers to two baskets in the fourth quarter to rally for a 92-84 victory on Monday night.

Kemba Walker also had 16 points for the Knicks, but he didn’t play in the fourth when the reserves and especially the defense won it for New York. Derrick Rose, Walker’s backup, added 14 points.

The Knicks ended a three-game home losing streak and a two-game skid overall by outscoring the Pacers 23-10 in the final 12 minutes.

“It’s kind of like ’90s-style basketball. You’ve got to go out there and fight,” veteran center Taj Gibson said. “It’s kind of like a playoff game the way we were playing tonight.”

Indiana shot 2 for 20 in the fourth period.

Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Pacers, who had won two in a row. Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Caris LeVert scored 17.

The Knicks trailed 74-69 after three quarters before Quickley tied it with the first five points of the fourth. Indiana went back up 82-79 before the Knicks surged ahead with an 8-0 run, with Quickley making a 3-pointer before Rose followed with a basket and an assist on RJ Barrett’s dunk.

The Pacers didn’t have another basket after Brogdon scored with 7:06 to play.

“Their aggression made it tough on us. I think we had some good looks that didn’t go down and we had others that were not good and we were up against the shot clock a couple times,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “And this place can turn into a frenzied place, so we’ve just got to do a better job of executing.”

The Pacers beat the Knicks 111-98 on Nov. 3 behind 25 points from Myles Turner, who made a career-best seven 3-pointers. He had just three points Monday.

Indiana played without rookie Chris Duarte, who had started every game, because of a right shoulder injury.

When Walker checked out for the first time midway through the first quarter, he was 4 for 5 and the rest of the Knicks were 0 for 8. The Pacers led 20-16 after the teams combined to miss 17 of 18 3-point attempts.

Both squads heated up in the second, with the Knicks hitting 54% of their shots and the Pacers taking a 49-48 edge to halftime after closing 3-pointers by Brogdon and Sabonis.

Walker’s basket gave the Knicks a 52-51 lead early in the third before the Pacers ran off 13 straight points, opening a 64-52 advantage on Turner’s 3-pointer with 7:50 remaining in the period.

Mavericks 111, Nuggets 101

DALLAS – Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Denver Nuggets.

Dallas opened the fourth period on a 17-6 run that included 3-pointers by Hardaway, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock to go ahead 98-88 with six minutes left, its largest lead to that point.

Doncic had 23 points and 11 assists and Jalen Brunson scored 17 off the bench for the Mavericks, who have won five of six.

Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who finished a back-to-back and had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Grizzlies 136, Rockets 102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat Houston, sending the Rockets to their 12th straight loss.

Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points, and Kyle Anderson added 15 as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak. The 136 points was a season-high for the Grizzlies.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 15 points, while Jae’Sean Tate added 14 points and nine rebounds. Houston, again was stymied by poor shooting, connecting on only 38%.

Wizards 105, Pelicans 100

WASHINGTON —Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and the Wizards erased a 19-point deficit to beat the Pelicans for their fifth consecutive victory.

Washington at 10-3 is off to the franchise’s best start in 47 years when the Bullets opened the 1974-75 season 11-2. The Wizards have done this with and without All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who missed a second consecutive game mourning the death of his grandmother.

Aaron Holiday, who took Beal’s spot in the starting lineup, scored 12 points.

Hawks 129, Magic 111

ATLANTA — Trae Young and John Collins each scored 23 points and the Hawks beat the Magic for their second straight win.

Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovich added 20 points for Atlanta, which snapped a six-game skid with a 20-point win over defending NBA champion Milwaukee on Sunday.

Cole Anthony had 27 points and 11 assists for the Magic, who have dropped three straight and five of six.

Celtics 98, Cavaliers 92

CLEVELAND — Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and Dennis Schroder had six points in the final 76 seconds as the Celtics beat the Cavaliers.

Al Horford had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Schroder and Marcus Smart each scored 14 as Boston (7-7) won for the third time in four games. Tatum also had eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

On Saturday, Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left as Cleveland rallied from a 19-point deficit in a 91-89 win over Boston. Both teams played their third game in four nights.

Ricky Rubio scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half and Cedi Osman had 26 points and five assists off the bench for the Cavaliers (9-6), who have won six of eight.

Kings 129, Pistons 107

DETROIT — Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists as the Kings routed the Pistons.

The Kings ended a four-game losing streak, taking control with a 26-2 run for a 33-12 lead early in the second quarter.

Richaun Holmes had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox had 19 points and nine assists for Sacramento, which had six players with at least 15 points.

Cade Cunningham had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Detroit.

Heat 103, Thunder 90

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tyler Herro scored 26 points and the short-handed Heat beat the Thunder.

Duncan Robinson scored 21 points and Kyle Lowry added 11 points and 11 assists for the Heat.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle) and Bam Adebayo (bruised left knee). Butler, who averages 23.6 points per game, missed his third straight.

Lu Dort scored 20 points and rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 16 for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the night averaging 22.6 points per game, finished with a season-low 10 on 2-of-11 shooting.