Wyoming Area’s Bianca Pizano (3) takes a shot on goal against Oley Valley at Whitehall High School on Tuesday evening.

Toni Minichello (10) passes the ball to teammate Lyla Rehill, left, against Oley Valley in a PIAA Class A semifinal game.

Wyoming Area goalie Carly Saranchuk collects a save as she kicks the ball away on an Oley Valley shot on Tuesday.

WHITEHALL — Wyoming Area controlled the possession and applied the pressure it needed to reverse a two-goal halftime deficit Tuesday night against Oley Valley in the PIAA Class A field hockey semifinals.

What the Warriors could not do was complete the equation by putting the ball in the cage.

“We couldn’t find the back of the cage, but those things happen,” Wyoming Area coach Erin McGinley said after the 2-0 loss at the Zephyr Sports Complex.

Wyoming Area’s two deepest postseason runs have come in the past three years and both have ended the same way, with 2-0 losses to Oley Valley in the state semifinals.

Oley Valley advances to play Wyoming Seminary Saturday at 10 a.m. for the state title.

“They executed on two of their corners,” McGinley said. “That’s how they beat us.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize on our corner opportunities today.”

Wyoming Area controlled the action in the second half when it led Oley Valley in shots, 10-2, and penalty corners, 7-1, to finish with the game lead in both categories.

“Sometimes the ball just can’t go in,” McGinley said.

The coach came away pleased with the effort.

“We played a good game and we fought hard,” she said. “They left everything on the field and for that, our coaching staff will be forever proud of them.”

Wyoming Area has lost just six times in the past three season with all six losses coming to state finalists.

“Final four teams in the state of Pennsylvania, you can’t be upset about that,” McGinley said.

Villanova recruit Toni Minichello created the last of the chances, stealing the ball twice in a row and drawing a call for a penalty corner with 1:12 left in her final high school game. After being a big part of the only five state wins in program history, she sees hope for the progress continuing.

“With all of the freshmen that we had this year and there’s more freshmen coming in next year that are going to be a really big help for this team,” Minichello said.

When Wyoming Area did put shots on target Tuesday night, Cassidy Drobek was there to stop nine of them.

Alexandra Lopez scored the first goal and assisted the second.

When Oley Valley got its first penalty corner in the waning seconds of the first quarter, the Lynx turned it into their first three shots — the first by Lopez, then two rebounds. Lopez scored on the second of those rebounds.

Lopez was farther from the goal on the second score in the second quarter. She fired a hard drive from high in the circle on the left side and Mia Woodard was at the back post to deflect it in.

PIAA Class A field hockey semifinals

Oley Valley 2, Wyoming Area 0

Oley Valley`1`1`0`0 — 2

Wyoming Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter — 1. OV, Alexandra Lopez (unassisted), 0:15.7. Second quarter — 2. OV, Mia Woodard (Lopez), 6:16.

Shots — OV 9, WA 15. Goalie saves — OV 9 (Cassidy Drobek), WA 3 (Carly Saranchuk). Penalty corners — OV 6, WA 11.