Wyoming Valley Conference football ended its regular-season a little over two weeks ago, but it now has its second coaching vacancy.

Williamsport’s Chuck Crews resigned Wednesday after seven seasons running the program. The Hanover Area head coaching position is also open after Rick Hummer resigned a few days after the regular season concluded. Hummer had finished his third season.

Crews came to Williamsport in 2015 after running the Chester program from 2010-2013. He was an assistant coach at Chester prior to the promotion.

While Crews couldn’t turn around Chester’s program, he found better success at Williamsport. In his second year, the Millionaires finished 12-2, won the District 2/4 Class 6A subregional tournament and advanced to the 6A state quarterfinals where they lost to eventually state champion Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

Williamsport’s season ended last weekend with a 17-14 loss to Altoona in the D4/6 Class 6A subregional title game. Williamsport finished the season 6-6. Crews had a 44-33 record as Williamsport’s coach.