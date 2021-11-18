🔊 Listen to this

The King’s College men’s basketball team outscored the host Penn College Wildcats, 54-33, in the second half to propel the Monarchs to a 87-58 win in Williamsport on Wednesday night.

King’s improves to 3-1 on the season with its third consecutive win while the Wildcats fall to 0-3.

It was a slow start to the game as it took almost two whole minutes for either team to get on the board before a three from Max Jackowsky broke the scoreless start. A back-and-forth effort saw neither team leading by more than four points before a 7-0 King’s run capped off by a three from sophomore Peri Basimakopoulos with 10:44 left in the half saw the Monarchs leading, 15-9.

A battle down the stretch had the Monarchs ahead, 25-23, with 2:37 to play before King’s ended the half on a 8-2 run to take the 33-25 lead into the halftime break.

The Monarchs opened the second half on a 24-6 run over the first 8:08 of play, and Penn College could not recover.

Scranton 100, Wilkes 72

The Colonels (2-1) fell 100-72 to the host Royals (2-1) after a late first half burst by Scranton, suffering their first setback of the season.

The Colonels started out strong, with their three-point shooting helping them to hold onto a five-point lead for the middle of the first half and building up a 26-21 lead. The Royals poured it on with a 23-2 run to close the first half and shut the door on the Colonels. The Navy and Gold attempted to claw back into the game, cutting the Royal lead to 48-38 off the back of a pair of steals and a pair of threes fueling a 10-4 run but failed to get any closer as Scranton went on to a decisive victory.

Scranton shot 55.6 (35 of 63) from the field compared to Wilkes shooting 35.7 (25 of 70). Five Royals scored in the double digits, with Jackson Danzig hitting 20 points. Ryan Erms was just shy of a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Matthew Davidheiser scored 12 points to lead all Colonels, while senior guard Sean Coller had eight points and a trio of steals.

WRESTLING

Wilkes 29, Elizabeth 12

The Wilkes University wrestling team scored wins in seven of the ten bouts on way to a victory over visiting Elizabethtown College at the Marts Center.

Wilkes moves to 1-1 in dual matches following the home victory.

Austin Fashouer started the match for Wilkes with a 9-2 decision win at 125-pounds. Fashouer trailed 2-0 early after an Elizabethtown takedown, but rallied for the next nine points including two reversals and added the extra point with over two minutes of riding time as the Colonels led 3-0 in the match.

Jack Bauer continued the winning ways for Wilkes with a dominating 11-1 victory at 133-pounds. He led 6-0 after one period and never looked back on way to the major decision as Wilkes extended the lead to 7-0 after two bouts.

Michael Richardson received a forfeit at 141-pounds as the advantage grew to 13-0.

At 149-pounds, Kyle Tino earned the third straight extra-point victory for Wilkes sweeping Shane Strausser 8-0 on way to the Colonels second major decision of the night.