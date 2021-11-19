🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary head coach Karen Klassner, left, and assistant coach Kim Barbacci, right, have led the Blue Knights to another state championship game.

WHITEHALL — Juniors Ella Barbacci, Emma Watchilla and Maddie Olshemski have led the way as Wyoming Seminary stormed through the district and state playoffs and back into another PIAA field hockey championship game.

But, it’s the senior class that has the chance to complete an extremely rare achievement Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Zephyr Sports Complex.

When the Blue Knights meet Oley Valley in the state final for the second time in three years, they will be trying to become just the second District 2 athletic team in any sport in 100-plus years of PIAA championships to have a senior class that has done nothing but produce state titles.

“This last game right now is for the seniors,” Barbacci said. “I think one of the biggest things that I am looking forward to is having all the seniors have four medals around their necks.

“Just for them to be happy in the last game is just all anybody on the team ever wants. We want those seniors to succeed and want them to have a high school memory they will never forget. That is one of the biggest things right now.”

Wyoming Seminary is in its fifth straight state final and seeking its fourth straight title.

Only the Berwick football team, from 1994 to 1997, has accomplished that feat among District 2 schools.

Barbacci has led an explosive offense that has carried the team there.

The three junior offensive leaders all are already verbally committed to NCAA Division I programs and all are averaging at least one goal per game in a 21-2 season during which the only two losses were to teams that join Wyoming Seminary in the national top 10.

Barbacci, who is headed to the University of North Carolina, has scored eight goals in three state tournament games, giving her 45 to go along with 21 assists.

Watchilla, a University of Virginia commit, has 38 goals and 19 assists. Indiana University commit Olshemski has 23 goals and 12 assists.

Anna Mozeleski, who will play with Olshemski again in the future at Indiana, is the top offensive contributor among the seniors with six goals and 17 assists.

Wyoming Seminary has outscored six district and state playoff opponents by a total of 37-2. That includes 6-0 in the state semifinal against Line Mountain and 4-1 in the district final against Wyoming Area, the team Oley Valley beat, 2-0, to set up Saturday’s title matchup.

Maggie Barilla, Louisa Dening and Nicole Leo join Mozeleski as the seniors in the starting lineup. Leo is headed to Holy Cross and Barilla to Bryn Mawr.

Isabella Pisano, who scored twice in the state semifinal, and Spanish exchange student Marta Maristany, who had a goal and an assist, are the other junior starters.

Milaw Clause and goalie Laine Cabell are the sophomore starters on a young team that also has four sophomores among the seven substitutes that play the most.

District 3 champion Oley Valley (24-2) took Wyoming Seminary into double overtime in a scoreless game in the 2019 final. The Lynx are 2-5 in state championship games since 1995.

Alexandra Lopez, who scored the first goal and assisted on the second against Wyoming Area, leads the team with 20 goals. Mia Woodard scored the second goal, giving her 19.