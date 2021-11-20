🔊 Listen to this

The Back Mountain Trail will serve as the site for a New Year’s Eve 5K.

DALLAS – The first annual Back Mountain Trail 5K will be held New Year’s Eve at 4p.m. The start and finish line will be located at 59 Parry St. Luzerne, PA 18709.

Dave Bass, a local fitness enthusiast and founder of the event, got the idea from a New Year’s Eve 5K event that used to be in Bloomsburg until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the race to be discontinued.

“There are two goals,” Bass said. “The first is to make sure that everyone at this event has fun. We want families to come out and run, jog or walk and enjoy the time they are having without worrying about other things like COVID. The other goal is to raise money and awareness.

“We’re looking into setting up fundraisers in the near future to come up with that money.”

All proceeds will be donated to Back Mountain Trail, Riverfront Parks and the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

Bass also mentioned how much physical fitness meant to him. “I’ve been running on trails for 20 plus years, I think it is great for the mind and body,” he said.

One piece of advice that Bass urged his local community to follow is being aware of “low impact” hiking.

“People should come and go with little trash to keep the trails as clean as possible,” he said. “These trails can provide so many different experiences to people, and I just want to do the right thing and help out.”

Registration for the event ends Dec. 29 at 11:59 p.m. Hoddies will be provided to those who register before that date. To sign up for the event and more information, go to BMT5k.com.