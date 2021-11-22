🔊 Listen to this

Villanova head coach Jay Wright watches play in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Purdue on Sunday in Uncasville, Conn.

Purdue’s Trevion Williams (50) shoots over Villanova’s Justin Moore in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Uncasville, Conn.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Purdue’s biggest men came up large in a huge early season game.

Zach Edey scored 21 points and No. 6 Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 on Sunday and win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

The 7-foot-4 center hit nine of his 12 shots from the floor and grabbed six rebounds. The team’s other post, 6-10 Trevion Williams, added nine points and four boards for the Boilermakers (5-0), who dominated underneath, outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint and outrebounding them 38-26.

“Trevion and Zach is a really good 1-2 punch and I thought offensively they had an above average game,” coach Matt Painter said. “Between them they had 30 and 10, and I thought Trevion’s defense when we switched five ways he got down in a stance and was the difference. It doesn’t show up in this box score, but it shows up with our staff.”

Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson each had 12 points for Purdue.

Justin Moore had 19 points, Caleb Daniels added 17 and Collin Gillespie had 14 for Villanova (3-2), which launched 34 attempts from behind the arc, making 13 of them.

The Wildcats led 33-31 at halftime, scored the first five points in the second half and were up 57-46 after a 3-pointer by Daniels.

But Purdue outscored the Wildcats 34-17 over the last nine minutes.

“This season obviously we’ve never been down before, it was something different,” Thompson said. “I think we were resilient in the second half. I think we got off to a good start and just maintained our focus. Just go on a run, keep getting aggressive and keep fighting. I think we did that late in the game and it led us to a win.”

A dunk by Edey after an apparent missed travel call on Sasha Stefanovic tied the score at 62, and a fast-break layup from Furst gave the Boilermakers the lead at 64-62 with four minutes left, their first time ahead in the second half.

A slam and free throw by Edey with just under a minute to play extended the lead to 75-65, and the Boilermakers held on.

At one point the Boilermakers made 11 straight shots.

“They just played a really intelligent game for 40 minutes,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “They made less mistakes and executed what they do more consistently for 40 minutes. That’s why they are a really good team.”

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 89, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 72

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Freshman Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to lead Tennessee over North Carolina in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Santiago Vescovi added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (3-1), who bounced back from a 71-53 loss to Villanova on Saturday.

Brady Manek hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Tar Heels (3-2), who fell to Purdue in Saturday’s opening round. Armando Bacot had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

North Carolina had won 10 of the previous 11 matchups between the programs, a series that dates to 1911. The Volunteers’ last win over the Tar Heels came in 1949.

NO. 22 ST. BONAVENTURE 70, MARQUETTE 54

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points and 11 rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat Marquette to win the Charleston Classic.

Osunniyi — who went into the game as the NCAA’s active leader in blocks per game (2.73) and had four on Sunday — made 8 of 10 from the field. Jalen Adaway had 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Kyle Lofton added 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Marquette missed its first nine field-goal attempts in the second half as Holmes and Adaway scored six points apiece in a 16-2 run that gave St. Bonaventure (5-0) a 49-27 lead with 13 minutes to go. The Bonnies led by double figures the rest of the way.

Justin Lewis led Marquette (5-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds and David Joplin added 10 points.

DAVIDSON 76, EAST CAROLINA 67

CONWAY, S.C. — Hyunjung Lee had a career-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Davidson got past East Carolina 76-67 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 16 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (3-2). Foster Loyer added 10 points. Michael Jones had eight assists.

Tristen Newton had 28 points for the Pirates (4-2). Vance Jackson added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

MISSOURI 80, SMU 75

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kobe Brown scored 19 of his 24 points after halftime, hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:29 left in overtime as Missouri rallied to defeat SMU 80-75 at the Jacksonville Classic on Sunday night.

SMU (3-2) looked to have the game in hand after Emmanuel Bandoumel hit two 3-pointers to cap an 18-0 run to close out the first half, giving the Mustangs a 29-18 lead. SMU was leading 51-39 after Marcus Weathers’ three-point play with 8:31 left. Missouri (3-1) chipped away until a jumper by Brown cut the deficit to 62-59 with 1:50 left. DaJuan Gordon sent the game to OT with a three-point play — on an assist from Brown — with 29 seconds left.

Brown’s 3-pointer gave the Tigers the lead for good, but they didn’t nail down the win until Ronnie DeGray III’s three-point play with 8 seconds left gave them a two-score advantage. DeGray finished with 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He sank two 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws. Gordon had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Amari Davis scored 14.

Kendric Davis topped the Mustangs with 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Marcus Weathers scored seven of his 13 points at the foul line.

It was the first time the two schools met in 20 years and the first time they faced off on a neutral court since 1946. Missouri has won six straight in the series.

INDIANA 76, LA.-LAFAYETTE 44

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Parker Stewart scored 16 points and Indiana overwhelmed Louisiana-Lafayette in the first half en route to a 76-44 victory on Sunday night.

Stewart made 4 of 5 3-pointers. Freshman Tamar Bates scored 10 points off the bench for the Hoosiers (4-0).

Indiana’s preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, played 19 minutes and had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jordan Brown led Louisiana (3-1) with 10 points and Theo Akwuba added nine points and 10 rebounds.

At one point in the first half, Louisiana had made 2 of 29 shots (7%) and trailed 29-4. Indiana led 39-14 at halftime.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were outscored only 39-30 in the second half and 27 Indiana turnovers helped keep the game from getting completely out of hand.

For the game, Louisiana shot 19%, made 2 of 20 3-point tries, and just 14 of 24 free throws.

Indiana shot 59% and made 10 of 19 3-pointers along with 10 of 13 free throws.

Indiana will play three games in seven days of their annual Hoosier Classic. They play Jackson State on Tuesday and Marshall on Saturday.