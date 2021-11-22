🔊 Listen to this

The New York Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad (93) and the Buffalo Sabres’ Jeff Skinner (53) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL game Sunday in New York.

The New York Rangers’ Julien Gauthier (15) is stopped by Buffalo Sabres goalie Aaron Dell (80) during the second period of an NHL game Sunday in New York.

NEW YORK — Defenseman Ryan Lindgren barely beat the third-period buzzer to lift the New York Rangers to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night and extend their home winning streak to five games.

Lindgren stunned Sabres netminder Aaron Dell by taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad and rifling the puck into the net for his second goal of the season at 19:59. Adam Fox had passed the puck to Zibanejad after it emerged from a scrum in the corner as the final seconds ticked away.

Lindgren’s heroics came after the teams scored three goals each in a wild second period, including four goals in an 82-second span.

“It was sloppy in the second but we found a way to get two points at the end,″ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. ”We were putting pucks to the net.”

Lindgren’s goal — just the fourth of his career — ignited a frenzy among fans at Madison Square Garden, where overtime seemed all but a certainty against the Sabres.

”It seemed like there was a battle in the corner and the puck got to Foxy who kicked it out to Mika and obviously a great play by him,” the 23-year-old Lindgren said. “It was a great win.”

Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko and K’Andre Miller all scored for the Rangers. Alexander Georgiev had 14 saves, and was replaced by Igor Shesterkin, who had four saves in the third.

“Just a coach’s decision,” Gallant said about switching goalies. Shesterkin earned the win to improve to 9-3-2 on the season.

The Sabres have lost eight of their last 10 games. Rasmus Asplund, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin all scored for Buffalo, and Dell had 31 saves.

“Great atmosphere, great energy in the building and lots of momentum swings,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. ”We did a good job until about two seconds left. We didn’t react well enough and that’s disappointing.”

Asplund opened the scoring at 15:53 of the first with a power-play goal. Kreider tied it for the Rangers with this team-leading 13th goal of the season, whipping the puck past Dell with less than a minute left in the first.

Hinostroza put the visitors ahead with an unassisted goal at 2:26 of the second. Rangers defenseman Trouba tied the contest at 8:03, poking a loose puck past Dell at 8:03 of the period.

Kakko then scored his third goal in his last four games with eight minutes left in the second to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead, which lasted less than a minute before Thompson tied the game with his team-leading sixth goal.

Dahlin then beat Georgiev with a shot from the point 15 seconds later to put Buffalo ahead 4-3. Miller continued the scoring barrage with another tying goal 17 seconds after Dahlin’s.

“We tightened up in the third,” Granato added. ”We need to be more assertive.”

The Rangers were coming off 2-1 loss at Toronto on Thursday. Their scheduled Saturday visit to Ottawa was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak on the Senators.

Gallant said Lindgren’s winning goal is extra satisfying because of how much he contributes defensively for the resurgent Rangers, who are third in the Metropolitan Division after 18 games.

“A great play by him, a smart play by him,” Gallant added. “He blocks shots. He does everything for us at the back end. When he gets a chance to score a big goal like that, it’s great for our team.”

LIGHTNING 5, WILD 4, SO

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored the lone shootout goal while Brian Elliott stopped three shootout shots to give Tampa Bay Lightning a win over Minnesota after blowing a late two-goal lead.

Minnesota rallied in the third period to tie it at 4 on two empty-net goals by Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek over a 2:09 stretch. But the Wild couldn’t score in overtime during a power play that lasted about a minute and half.

Tampa Bay also got two goals from Anthony Cirelli and one each from Pat Maroon and Alex Barré-Boulet. Elliott made 28 saves in regulation.

Marcus Foligno and Brandon Duhaime had the other goals for Minnesota, and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 1, CANUCKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots in his first shutout of the season to give Chicago a win over Vancouver.

Brandon Hagel scored the game’s lone goal with a third-period tip-in, while Fleury earned his 68th career shutout and improved his recent record against Vancouver to 13-0-2.

Thatcher Demko stopped 23 of 24 shots for the Canucks, who controlled play through much of the first two periods but stuttered in the third, giving up an early goal and struggling to generate offense.

FLAMES 4, BRUINS 0

BOSTON — Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, Andrew Mangiapane scored a short-handed goal early in the third period, and Calgary beat Boston for its seventh shutout in 19 games.

Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin, who both played collegiate hockey nearby for Boston College, each had a goal for the Flames, who posted their third straight win and improved to 9-2-2 on the road. Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, and Matthew Tkachuk had two assists.

Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, ISLANDERS 0

NEW YORK — Mitch Marner scored twice and Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots for his first career shutout as Toronto beat New York.

Ondrej Kase also scored as Toronto improved to 11-2 in their last 13 games in the opener of a four-game road trip that includes the next three games in California. Woll, a 2016 third-round draft pick, picked up his second career win in two starts.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 37 shots for the Islanders, who lost their sixth straight game — all in regulation — and remained winless in two at their brand new $1.1 billion UBS Arena next to Belmont Park. New York has been outscored 27-6 during its losing streak.