The Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, front right, and the San Antonio Spurs’ Dejounte Murray, left, chase the ball during the first half of an NBA game Monday in San Antonio.

The Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, left, looks to pass the ball as he is defended by the San Antonio Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV during the first half of an NBA game Monday in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Devin Booker had 23 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns won their 13th straight, rolling past the San Antonio Spurs 115-111 on Monday night.

Cameron Payne added 20 points off the bench for Phoenix, which had six players finish in double figures. Phoenix finished with 25 assists and went 45 for 87 (51.1%) from the field.

San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his seventh career triple-double. But the Spurs have now lost five straight and eight of 10 for their second-worst start in franchise history.

The Suns were patient on offensive despite the Spurs’ quicker pace. San Antonio outscored Phoenix 20-10 to open the fourth quarter, pulling with 100-95 with 6 minutes remaining.

The Suns went on a 10-0 run following a timeout. San Antonio responded, outscoring Phoenix 10-2 to pull within 114-109 with 38.6 seconds remaining.

The Spurs are winless when trailing by double digits, and they matched a season-low with five 3-pointers on 20 attempts.

CELTICS 108, ROCKETS 90

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown had 19 in his return from missing eight games with an injury and the Boston Celtics coasted by Houston 108-90 on Monday night, sending the Rockets to their 15th straight loss.

Dennis Schroder added 18 points for Boston, which has won three straight and eight of 11. Al Horford had 11 points and 11 rebounds. It was Tatum’s fourth straight game with 30 or more points.

“We love what the young guys have done and the other guys have done in those roles, but obviously we want to be whole,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said. “It’s good to get some continuity there to see where we’re going to be eventually when we get healthy.”

Armoni Brooks had 17 points for Houston (1-16). No starter reached double-digit scoring. The Rockets’ only win came at home against Oklahoma City in their second game.

“We need everybody,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “We need all our starters, for sure. We need to be better.”

Starting center Robert Williams III also returned for Boston after being out the last three games with a sore left knee. He had 15 rebounds and two points.

The Celtics (10-8) broke it open with a 17-0 run midway into the third quarter, holding the Rockets without a point for 6 minutes.

Brown, sidelined with a right hamstring injury, brought the fans to their feet by scoring 10 straight points.

He had a scoop shot in the lane after two free throws and capped his burst with consecutive 3s 24 seconds apart, the first in transition from the top and the second on the left wing. That made it 72-50 with 6:43 left in the third.

“The biggest thing for him was to get his legs under him and feel confident of himself moving on the court,” Horford said of Brown. “Once he was able to get a couple of baskets, you could see that he felt more comfortable with everything. … That third quarter was a really nice stretch, seeing him moving well.”

Rockets center and former Celtic Daniel Theis knows how tough it is to contain Tatum and Brown when they get into a rhythm.

“It’s almost impossible,” Theis said. “You saw when Jaylen had it going, a couple of layups, free throws and he had two 3s in transition, it’s hard. You have to stop them as a team. You can’t stop him or Jayson one-on-one.”

Boston led 86-63 after three quarters.

Tatum had 22 points in the opening half.

BUCKS 123, MAGIC 92

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and Milwaukee opened the biggest halftime lead in franchise history on its way to a blowout of Orlando.

The Bucks’ 77-36 lead at the break also was Orlando’s biggest halftime deficit ever. Milwaukee eventually built the margin to 51, becoming the first team to lead a game by at least 50 points this season.

Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton scored 17 and shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range as the Bucks won their fourth straight. Bobby Portis had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in only 24 minutes.

Moritz Wagner led Orlando with 18 points. The Magic also got 14 from R.J. Hampton, 13 each from Robin Lopez and Mychal Mulder and 12 from Chuma Okeke.

PACERS 109, BULLS 77

CHICAGO — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and Indiana routed Chicago.

Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana’s second straight win.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points, while Zach LaVine scored 17 — just the second time this season he was held to fewer than 20 points.

It was a one-sided affair for much of the night, with Indiana stretching its lead to as many as 35 points in the fourth. Chicago had a few offensive spurts, but ended up with 36.5% shooting for the game. The Bulls played their reserves for the entire final frame.

HORNETS 109, WIZARDS 103

WASHINGTON — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points and hit his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 12.9 seconds left as Charlotte beat Washington.

LaMelo Ball had 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Charlotte to its second win over Washington in the last week.

Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds for the Wizards, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, Bradley Beal scored 18 and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

HAWKS 113, THUNDER 101

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half, Clint Capela finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Atlanta closed a perfect five-game homestand with a win over Oklahoma City.

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, a 19-year old guard from Australia, had with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Luguentz Dort added 15 points. Oklahoma City was without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed his first game of the season with a sprained right ankle.

One game after making 51.6% of their shots from the field Saturday against the Hornets, the Hawks shot 54.2% Monday night in the first half and 48.3% overall.

TIMBERWOLVES 110, PELICANS 96

NEW ORLEANS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Minnesota extended its winning streak to four with a victory New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Jarred Vanderbilt, who came in averaging five points per game, matched his season high with 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves dominated the hustle categories, too, converting 23 New Orleans turnovers into 28 points and 21 offensive rebounds into 26 second-chance points.

Willie Hernangomez had 19 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 14. But the Pelicans did not get their usual production from Brandon Ingram, who shot 2 of 13, including 1 of 7 from deep, and finished with nine points and six turnovers.