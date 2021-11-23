🔊 Listen to this

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Danton Heinen (43) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Mike Matheson (5), Evan Rodrigues (9) and Dominik Simon (49) during the third period of an NHL game Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry makes a save on Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor during the third period of an NHL game Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night.

Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry finished with 30 saves after posting shutouts in the first two games of Pittsburgh’s three-game Canadian trip, at Montreal and Toronto.

Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, whose perfect road swing followed a three-game skid.

Connor Hellebuyck had 33 saves for Winnipeg, which lost its third straight and fell to 7-2-1 at home.

Jarry robbed Toninato early in the first, but midway through the period, Toninato ended the goalie’s shutout streak when he got a loose puck and fired in a low shot.

Zucker tied the game with 5:31 left in the second, scoring six seconds after a Pittsburgh power play ended with a high shot that beat Hellebuyck on the glove side.

Hellebuyck was tested early in the third period, turning aside three Pittsburgh shots in the first minute.

It was a rebound that foiled him.

Chad Ruhwedel took a shot from the point and Heinen skated to the front of the net, putting in the rebound for a 2-1 lead at 3:33.

Guentzel added a late empty-netter. He’s on a six-game points streak with five goals and two assists.

BLUES 5, KNIGHTS 2

ST. LOUIS — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues, who entered with two wins in their previous 10 games. Jordan Binnington, who had lost six of his last seven starts, was sharp and made 32 saves.

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who had won five of six.

St. Louis trailed 2-0 before it exploded midway through the first period.

O’Reilly scored from a tough angle when his shot hit goalie Robin Lehner’s leg and bounced in at 10:15. It was his first goal in nine games since returning from the COVID-19 list.

Bozak followed with his first goal of the season about a minute and a half later when he jammed in a deflection from the left faceoff circle. Faulk had fed the puck into the slot for Klim Kostin, who redirected it on goal. Lehner made the save but Bozak put home the rebound.

Then, 33 seconds later, Faulk beat Lehner on a breakaway with a wrist shot up high, his first goal since the Blues’ second game this season.

St. Louis scored three or more goals in a period for the first time since Nov. 4 at San Jose.

Saad scored on the power play early in the second. He has four goals in his past three games and eight this season.

Mikkola, who returned after a stint on the COVID-19 list, capped the scoring midway through the third.

Stephenson scored for Vegas 36 seconds into the game, putting back a rebound of a shot from the point by Alex Pietrangelo. Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 17 points, including six goals.

Smith was alone at the blue line when he took a pass from Ben Hutton, skated in and beat Binnington at 6:50, giving Vegas a 2-0 lead.

BLUE JACKETS 7, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres.

Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in the last four games.

Tage Thompson scored twice for Buffalo and matched his career high for goals with eight — coming in his first 18 games. He had eight goals in 38 games last season.

Roslovic’s first two goals of the season, the second assisted by Domi, gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the first period. Columbus made it 5-2 with a three-goal outburst in the opening 3:41 of the second.

Roslovic had an assist on Domi’s goal, and Domi also assisted on defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov’s first of the season. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Domi scored within the first 55 seconds of the second, which broke a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a period.

Domi’s goal came 31 seconds after Bjorkstrand’s sixth of the season, breaking the previous Columbus mark of two goals in 1:18 at the start of a period. Gavrikov added an empty-netter with 44.3 seconds left, followed by a second empty-netter from Sean Kuraly with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Columbus chased Sabres starter Dustin Tokarski after he made eight saves on 12 shots in 20:55. Aaron Dell stopped 14 shots in relief a night after he took a heartbreaking 5-4 loss in New York when the Rangers scored the game-winner with 0.4 seconds left in the third period.

Zemgus Girgensons scored on the power play with a second left in the first period, and Dylan Cozens also had a goal for the Sabres. Cozens also assisted on Thompson’s second goal that trimmed it to 5-4 midway through the second.

The Sabres had an opportunity with 31 seconds of 5-on-3 power-play time midway through the third, but Columbus held Buffalo to one shot on goal during that stretch.

PREDATORS 3, DUCKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Yakov Trenin scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had an assist, Ryan Johansen added a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks.

Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves. Nashville (10-7-1) stopped a two-game skid and handed Anaheim (10-6-3) its second consecutive defeat.

Rickard Rakell and Jamie Drysdale scored for the Ducks.

Trenin fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender John Gibson as he skated through the slot on a 2-on-1 rush at 12:10 of the third.

Gibson finished with 28 saves.

Johansen scored the first goal of the game on a 3-on-2 break with 7:26 remaining in the first period. His wrist shot from the lower edge of the right circle went over the shoulder of Gibson into the far side of the net.

Rakell tied it at 5:47 of the second on a wrist shot from the slot along the edge of the right faceoff circle to beat Saros high to his glove side.

Granlund scored a power-play goal at 15:20 of the second with a wrister from the slot over the right shoulder of Gibson for a 2-1 Nashville lead.

Drysdale ’s shot from the point bounced off Nashville defenders Roman Josi and Dante Fabbro and past Saros into the net 3:47 into the third period to tie it 2-all.

AVALANCHE 7, SENATORS 5

DENVER — Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Zach Sanford got his first career hat trick for Ottawa but it wasn’t enough as the team played its first game in a week.

The Senators had not played since a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 14 and they were unable to practice for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They got back on the ice Saturday after eight players and associate coach Jack Capuano were taken off the NHL protocol list.

Artem Zub and Josh Norris also scored and Brady Tkachuk had two assists for Ottawa, which was outshot 40-21. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.

Defenseman Josh Brown, one of the players activated from the protocol list, was injured in the first period and didn’t return.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and three assists, Cale Makar had two goals for the second straight game and Mikko Rantanen, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichuskin also scored for Colorado.

The Senators showed little rust despite being idle. Ottawa led 5-4 on Sanford’s third goal of the night early in the third, but Rantanen tied it at 9:08 and Newhook’s second of the season put the Avalanche in front.

Kadri added an empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining.

Norris gave the Senators a 4-3 lead early in the third and Makar tied it 1:42 later.

Colorado outshot Ottawa 19-4 in the second period but it was 3-all entering the third. Toews had given the Avalanche a 3-2 lead with a goal at 13:44 but Sanford’s second of the night — on the Senators’ second shot of the period — tied it again at 16:33.