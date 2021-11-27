🔊 Listen to this

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA football game against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant leaps into the end zone to score a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA football game Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Iowa once again did what Nebraska has been unable to do all season, and that’s why the Hawkeyes own at least a share of a Big Ten West title and the Cornhuskers head into winter off their worst year since 1957.

Spencer Petras ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 2:58 left to give the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes their first lead, and they came back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Nebraska 28-21 on Friday.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2) won their seventh game decided by 10 points or less. Now they need Minnesota to beat Wisconsin on Saturday to go to the conference championship game next week in Indianapolis.

“I think that’s been the story of the season. We’ve been in these close games and we just find ways to win, find ways to finish on top,” Iowa star center Tyler Linderbaum said.

Iowa won the border battle for the seventh straight year, along with the Heroes Trophy, but not before Jermari Harris intercepted Logan Smothers’ pass at the Iowa 2 with 43 seconds to play.

“It’s a great feeling coming into a packed house and leaving with a trophy,” Linderbaum said.

The loss was another gut punch to Nebraska (3-9, 1-8). The Cornhuskers, who won’t go to a bowl for a fifth straight year, finished with losses in six straight games and eight of nine. Their nine losses were by a total of 56 points.

“Everything we’ve been through this year as a team, 99% of teams would have folded and quit,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “There’s no quit in these guys. Sometimes life teaches you tough lessons. I appreciate the fight and commitment they’ve had. No one can say that group shut it down.”

Tyler Goodson ran for 156 yards on 23 carries to become Iowa’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Akrum Wadley in 2017.

Smothers, making his first start in place of the injured Adrian Martinez, threw for 199 yards and ran 24 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa used a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, two field goals and a safety to wipe out a 21-6 deficit and tie it 21-21 with 7:21 left.

“It’s victory from the jaws of defeat maybe, but we kept fighting and we never lost faith on the fact that we were going to come out with a victory,” defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said.

Nebraska had looked ready to get its breakthrough win when Goodson fumbled at the Huskers’ 6 and Smothers led them 94 yards in six plays for a double-digit lead.

But Iowa, with the Big Ten’s least productive offense, was able to turn to its elite defense and special teams to pull this one out.

“It’s kind of been death by paper cuts this year,” Frost said. “Same thing happened today.”

Iowa got within 21-16 early in the fourth when Henry Marchese blocked William Przystup’s punt and Kyler Fisher grabbed it and ran it 14 yards for a touchdown.

On Nebraska’s next series, Smothers fumbled and Iowa’s Logan Lee recovered at the Hawkeyes’ 46. The Huskers forced a three-and-out, but Tory Taylor’s punt pinned them at their 7. Smothers, under pressure, made a desperation throw from his end zone and was called for intentional grounding, resulting in a safety.

Petras, who replaced Alex Padilla to start the second half, got the Hawkeyes to the Nebraska 26 on their ensuing series and Caleb Shudak kicked his fourth field goal of the game from 44 yards to tie it.

The Hawkeyes forced a punt, and Goodson broke a 55-yard run before Petras scored the go-ahead touchdown.

“Pretty special, just the way it happened,” Petras said. “We knew that we needed a spark, and Henry Marchese gives us a huge punt block, they turn them over a couple times and it gives us a chance.”

NO. 16 UTAH 28, COLORADO 13

SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes, Tavion Thomas ran for 142 yards and a score and Utah beat Colorado.

The Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12), who won their fifth straight game, rushed for 265 yards and held Colorado (4-8, 3-6) to 148 yards of total offense with the Pac-12 Championship game looming.

Rising scrambled and found Britain Covey on an improvised forward pitch for a 13-yard touchdown with 6:45 left in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

Thomas proved tough to tackle on any play, but especially when he powered through the first level and into the secondary to extend his school-record to 18 rushing touchdowns.

Rising was 14 of 23 for 179 yards passing. T.J. Pledger added 103 yards on the ground.

NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 27, BOISE STATE 16

CARSON, Calif. — Jordon Brookshire led San Diego State to 24 straight points after replacing Lucas Johnson late in the first half, and the Aztecs beat Boise State to win the Mountain West’s West Division title.

Brookshire passed for 192 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 46 yards and another score. The Aztecs (11-1, 7-1) celebrated at their temporary home in the Los Angeles suburbs after completing their first 11-win regular season in 99 years of football.

The Aztecs, who have never had a 12-win season, will host the Mountain West title game next Saturday, Dec. 4, against Air Force or Utah State.

San Diego State erased an early 13-point deficit with a bounce-back effort from its vaunted defense, which shut out the Broncos (7-5, 5-3) over the final 38 minutes.

Jesse Matthews caught nine passes for 133 yards, and Greg Bell rushed for a touchdown.

NO. 25 ARKANSAS 34, MISSOURI 17

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Jefferson threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 58 yards to help Arkansas beat Missouri.

Jefferson led Arkansas (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) to scores on four straight drives in the third and fourth quarters to turn a four-point halftime lead to 18 with less than 12 minutes left. Treylon Burks was his biggest help, catching seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas hadn’t beaten Missouri since 2015, which was the last time the Razorbacks were eligible for a bowl. The eight wins are Arkansas’ most in the regular-season since 2011.

Missouri (6-6, 3-5), which finished the regular season at .500 for the third straight year, managed just 316 yards of total offense, 219 of which came from running back Tyler Badie on the ground. Badie had 41 carries. He passed Devin West for Missouri’s single-season rushing record, finishing with 1,604 yards.

IOWA STATE 48, TCU 14

AMES, Iowa — Breece Hall rushed for 242 yards and scored four touchdowns Friday night in what maybe his final game at Jack Trice Stadium, propelling Iowa State to 48-14 win over Texas Christian and setting an NCAA FBS record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Hall darted 39 yards for a score in the second quarter, giving him 24 consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown. He shared the record with Bill Burnett, who scored a rushing TD in 23 straight games for Arkansas (1968-70).

Hall, a junior who could be a high pick in next spring’s NFL draft, is the Cyclones all-time career scoring leader with 336 points and 56 touchdowns.

“Those are special things for a special player,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “And Breece is a special player.”

Hall highlighted his dominance against TCU with an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter Friday, putting Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) ahead 34-7.