The New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley (5) guards Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA game Friday in New York.

The New York Knicks’ Alec Burks (18) drives between Phoenix Suns’ Cameron Payne (15) and Landry Shamet during the first half of an NBA game Friday in New York.

NEW YORK — The Phoenix Suns are taking a 15-game winning streak to Brooklyn for a showdown with the Nets.

It feels like a big game — just not to the surging Suns.

“We do it one at a time. We know we have a tough opponent tomorrow that’s been waiting on us, well-rested,” All-Star guard Devin Booker said. “So, we just have to come in with the same mentality, play the type of basketball that we do, defend at high level, put ourselves in good shape to get it done.”

Booker scored 32 points and the Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-97 on Friday night to match the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists for the Suns, who improved to 16-3. The reigning Western Conference champions will try to wrap up a perfect four-game trip Saturday against the Eastern Conference leaders.

“When you been in the league a long time, this ain’t a playoff game tomorrow,” Paul said. “It’s good for us to go out there and compete … We’re just trying to build. It’s not about winning a game in November.”

Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season. The Suns won a franchise-best 17 in a row later that season.

Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Booker was 14 for 27 from the field, making four 3-pointers. He did not attempt a free throw.

The Suns had to work hard to pull out victories in San Antonio and Cleveland to start the trip, but were in control most of the way at Madison Square Garden. They were ahead for the final three quarters and led by as much as 24 points.

Kemba Walker scored 17 points for the Knicks, who have lost seven straight games to the Phoenix since beating them twice during the 2017-18 season.

New York shot 9 for 18 from the floor in the first quarter, but the Suns were just a bit better, shooting 14 for 22 from the field for a 33-27 lead.

“If you give them the shots that we gave them, they got a lot of confidence early,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Once they get confidence early, they’re going to be tough to stop.”

Booker scored 21 points over the first two quarters for the Suns, who shot 24 for 45 (53%) to lead 57-44 at halftime.

The All-Star guard led an 8-2 run midway through the second quarter and capped it off by finding an open Mikal Bridges for a dunk that extended the lead to 48-34 with 4 minutes left in the second quarter.

And when Walker closed the deficit to 67-57 with 7:31 remaining in the third, Booker hit a 17-foot jumper and a 3-pointer in a stretch of a minute to extend the Suns’ advantage to 72-57.

HORNETS 133, TIMBERWOLVES 115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping surging Charlotte snap Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.

Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points, and LaMelo Ball had 10 points and 13 assists. The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games.

The Hornets tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers and shot 57.5% from beyond the arc against the NBA’s top-ranked 3-point defense.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for Minensota, and D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added 18 points.

HAWKS 132, GRIZZLIES 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trae Young had 31 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta past Memphis in a game where the Grizzlies who lost point guard Ja Morant to a left knee injury.

Morant left the first quarter with what the team announced as a left knee injury and did not return. He had missed his only shot and converted a pair of free throws.

The Hawks won their seventh straight, the best active streak in the Eastern Conference. They scored their most points in a game this season.

John Konchar led Memphis with 17 points.

CLIPPERS 107, PISTONS 96

LOS ANGELES — Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and Los Angeles beat Detroit,

After dropping three of four games, the Clippers never trailed.

Jackson missed his first five shots, but was 8 of 14 the rest of the way. Terance Mann added 16 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points.

Jerami Grant had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit.

BULLS 123, MAGIC 88

ORLANDO, Fla. — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and Chicago beat Orlando.

Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Coby White came off the bench with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

Wendell Carter Jr., who went the other way in the March 25 trade that sent Vucevic to Chicago, had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Orlando has lost five straight.

PACERS 114, RAPTORS 97

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds and Indiana beat short-handed Toronto.

Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12.

Fred Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points.

SPURS 96, CELTICS 88

SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio rallied to beat Boston after blowing a 24-point lead.

Murray had eight points in final 2:58 to help snap a six-game skid. Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each.

Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston. The Celtics have lost two straight.

WIZARDS 101, THUNDER 99

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and Washington topped Oklahoma City.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before rebounding to snap a two-game skid.

Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 21 points. The Thunder have lost seven of eight.