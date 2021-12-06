🔊 Listen to this

Santa Claus was very popular under the pavilion at Dailey Park. More than 700 attended the arrival of Santa at West Wyoming.

Five-year old Olivia Smith and her brother Landon, 4, sit atop Santa’s sleigh waiting for Santa’s arrival to West Wyoming’s Dailey Park.

Linda Flannigan and her niece Adyson, 6, make s’mores ahead of the arrival of Santa Claus at West Wyoming’s Dailey Park.

Attendees of the arrival of Santa Claus and the Christmas tree lighting at Dailey Park, West Wyoming, were treated to free pizza and refreshment donated by area restuarants.

Ralph Dailey Park, West Wyoming, is decorated for the Christmas season. Many of the lighted displays were decorated by several organizations.

WEST WYOMING — More than 700 people gathered at Ralph Daily park here on Sunday night for a tree lighting event that officials hope will become a tradition.

Midway through the event, Santa Claus arrived on a West Wyoming fire truck, settling into a sleigh in the middle of the park to hear Christmas lists and give parents a chance to get a photo of their children with the jolly elf.

The event included over a dozen displays of lights to a backdrop of Christmas carols piped into the park. Organizers even used a drone to get a video of the moment when the lights came to life.

Longtime resident Dave Granteed had been working hard to put the event together. He’s hoping to to bring new life to the park and, in doing so, maintain a sense of community in the borough. The borough hopes to reform its recreation board.

Dan Thomas, who also anticipates being on the borough’s recreation board, said he envisions the park as a community hub, pointing out the pavilion and gazebo which he said would be great for birthday parties and even weddings.

Thomas also pointed out that the park sits next to the fire hall, which is also available for party rentals.

Both Granteed and Thomas said they are hoping to make application for grants that would provide funding for park improvements.

Granteed said the rec board would stress safety first when it comes to funding. Fixing minor things in the short term could mean avoiding the need for spending on more extensive projects later, he said.

Many people do currently walk through the park, but Granteed and Thomas hope it will be transformed into a spot for families, and even older people to spend time, playing or even read a book.

A sense of community

Granteed said the event exceeded expectations, filling the park with residents and others from neighboring towns.

The tree lighting itself was made possible by sponsorship from about 40 local businesses and other organizations.

Chris Roper, from Hair’s Where It’s At in Exeter, used her creativity to create a Christmas tree display at the base of a larger tree.

“We didn’t have a pine tree to work with, so we created one,” she said, laughing.

Ted and Stefani Lasher, of West Pittston, brought their children to the event, for a chance to see Santa and spend some time outdoors.

Stefani pointed out that last year most Christmas events were cancelled and children certainly weren’t able to get a photo with Santa.

The lessening of pandemic-related restrictions has meant that families can go out and celebrate with their neighbors, she said.

An added benefit, she said, was that with temperatures hovering at about 45 degrees, there was a winter chill in the air, but it wasn’t cold enough to be uncomfortable.

For those wanting to warm up a bit, however, there was hot chocolate and pizza available indoors.

New life to the park

Those who came carving a sweet treat, weren’t disappointed, as the Boy Scouts of West Wyoming Troop 336 assisted young people with making s’mores from individual packets containing a chocolate bar, marshmallow and two graham crackers.

Leader Chris Malocheski estimated about seven scouts ages 12 to 18 were helping with the effort.

The Boy Scouts, he said, are always willing to help, and the tree lighting made it possible to be helpful while having a good time and getting to know members of the community.

“It’s great to meet with others in-person,” he said. “And it’s great to see new life coming to the park.”

Mike O’Day was at the event with his fiance and his son, Austin, and was grateful to be getting back to near-normal after a difficult year.

“We needed this,” he said, looking on as his son melted a marshmallow for s’more.

Granteed said that applications for the rec board are currently being accepted, and he hopes to involve more and more West Wyoming residents in borough activities.

Council member Dan Skok said the rec board is a great vehicle to keep West Wyoming families involved in their community and provide youngsters with activities.